khn.org
At Least 102 Million US Covid Cases In The 3 Years Since The First
That's 102 million reported cases — more than any other nation — CNN reports. Nearly 1.1 million Americans have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Both figures are likely undercounts. Meanwhile, CIDRAP says global deaths are on the rise. CNN: It's Been Three Years Since The First Covid-19...
khn.org
First Edition: Jan. 26, 2023
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. As he proposed to extend the state’s ban on mandates for covid vaccines and face masks, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lobbed a flurry of criticism at President Joe Biden and “the medical establishment.” “They were not following the science,” DeSantis said at a Jan. 17 press conference in Panama City Beach. “Almost every study now has said with these new boosters, you’re more likely to get infected with the bivalent booster.” (Reyes, 1/26)
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
NY Sen. Schumer, Rep. Schiff, other liberals blame Monterey shooting on 'bigotry' before facts come out
Before all details were known on the identity of the gunman who shot and killed 10 people in Monterey Park Saturday evening, some Twitter users were quick to place white supremacy.
New video, audio show attack on Paul Pelosi in excruciating detail
Evidence from the David DePape case, including a 911 call from the Pelosi home, was obtained by a news coalition.
Newsom accused of 'hypocrisy' for calling Second Amendment a 'suicide pact' while surrounded by armed guards
The National Rifle Association (NRA) called California Gov. Gavin Newsom a hypocrite for advocating for tougher gun measures while flanked with armed guards.
Newsom calls out Fox News — as his meeting with shooting victims is interrupted by another massacre
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was pulled away to be briefed on the state's second mass killing in three days while meeting with victims of the first one. Newsom met with victims of a weekend mass shooting at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall, where police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine others before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newsom's meeting was interrupted by shootings in Half Moon Bay, where seven Chinese farmworkers were killed in two separate locations, according to NBC Bay Area. 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, who was a worker at one of the facilities and knew at least some of the victims, was arrested in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
Gavin Newsom Says 2nd Amendment 'Becoming A Suicide Pact' Amid Mass Shootings
At least seven people were killed in two shootings at Half Moon Bay, two days after a gunman killed at least 11 people at a dance hall in Monterey Park.
Read what Paul Pelosi told SFPD during 911 call with David DePape in room
Officials on Friday released a trove of multimedia from the night Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted in his San Francisco home last October, including the 911 call the former Speaker’s husband made to police while his alleged attacker, David DePape, was in the room. In the audio — part of a collection of police footage and recordings dispersed to the media following a San Francisco court ruling earlier this week — Pelosi delicately describes his harrowing situation to San Francisco Police Department dispatcher Heather Grives,...
Buttigieg, Pelosi announce $400M federal grant for Golden Gate Bridge: 'manifestation of America'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Nancy Pelosi announced a $400 million federal grant to provide improvements to the Golden Gate Bridge.
khn.org
US Suffering ‘Dire’ Shortage Of Infectious Disease Specialists
Fox News reports that the Infectious Diseases Society of America warns the staffing shortage is caused by "complex" reasons, including new doctors not showing a strong interest in the field. Meanwhile, in Texas, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins after an 11-hour operation. The United States is experiencing a dire shortage...
khn.org
Virginia Democrats Block Bills Limiting Abortion, Including 15-Week Ban
The Thursday votes saw several bills defeated — including a 15-week abortion ban that is a priority for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican. Other news relating to abortion and maternal health comes from North Carolina, South Carolina, California, and other states. In a series of key votes Thursday,...
VP Kamala Harris visits Arizona for groundbreaking of Ten West Link. So what is it?
TONOPAH, Ariz. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tonopah on Thursday for the groundbreaking of a new project called the Ten West Link. The Biden administration said Ten West will be a boon to renewable energy and supply for Arizona and California. What is Ten West?. At its simplest,...
khn.org
Part II: The State of the Abortion Debate 50 Years After ‘Roe’
The abortion debate has changed dramatically in the seven months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and its nationwide right to abortion. Nearly half the states have banned or restricted the procedure, even though the public, at the ballot box, continues to show support for abortion rights. In...
khn.org
Federal Watchdog Finds Errors In NIH Tracking Of Group Studying Covid
The New York Times says an internal watchdog found "significant errors" in the National Institutes of Health's oversight of grants to a nonprofit group researching covid. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chronicle notes that Georgia Republican and covid conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene will join the panel investigating the government's handling of the pandemic.
khn.org
Federal Judge Limits Probe Into Providers Offering Trans Care In Fla.
The judge partly limited the state's effort to subpoena information from medical and mental health groups in Florida. The groups had opposed the state's prohibition on Medicaid spending for gender-affirming care. Also, Obamacare enrollment in Michigan, heat deaths in Texas, and more. A legal battle over Florida’s ban on Medicaid...
khn.org
In North Carolina, Elsewhere, GOP Lawmakers Target Trans Health Care
Reuters and AP focus on a case concerning North Carolina's health insurance plan for state workers, challenging whether the state can exclude coverage for gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy. The New York Times explains other legal efforts to regulate trans people's lives. A U.S. appeals court panel was sharply...
