Elle
Netflix Fans Have The Same Criticism Of 'That '90s Show'
After a very long wait, the much anticipated sitcom That '90s Show finally dropped on Netflix last week, and we may have spent our entire weekend binge watching it. The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic That '70s Show and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia, go to stay with her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
Why Isn’t Anna Kendrick A Major Movie Star?
Why isn’t Anna Kendrick a major movie star? Granted, this is a question that could be applied to any number of different charismatic and talented actors, and the answer is usually some combination of superheroes and streaming: We’ve entered an era where characters and so-called IP are often a bigger draw than the actors who bring them to life (Batman is more popular than Robert Pattinson; Chris Evans is only a marquee-level star when he plays Captain America; that sort of thing). This in turn has sent a lot of well-known stars into the embrace of streaming, which often means doing prestige miniseries rather than feature films (Kate Winslet may be in the Avatar sequel, but her biggest star turn of the past decade was on the HBO show Mare of Easttown).
NME
Margot Robbie reveals what they’re actually snorting in ‘Babylon’
Margot Robbie has shared what substances were used to replicate the “ridiculous” amount of cocaine in Babylon. Directed by Damien Chazelle (Whiplash, La La Land), the period comedy drama epic charts the rise and fall of multiple characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” in the late 1920s.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel to a series that was already a reboot of a movie that got a sequel and a series breaks records on streaming
The well of creativity has been running dry in Hollywood for a long time now, but there aren’t many properties out there that sum up the way just about anything can be reinvented better than the expanded Teen Wolf franchise. Michael J. Fox’s classic 1985 high school comedy was...
tvinsider.com
‘The Power’: Here’s a Sneak Peak of Toni Collette & John Leguizamo in Prime Video’s Electrifying New Series (PHOTOS)
Prime Video has debuted the very first look at the star-studded cast of its upcoming series, The Power, from filmmakers SISTER (Chernobyl) and based on British author Naomi Alderman‘s award-winning novel of the same name. The Power features Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob...
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
NME
Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
Matt Damon Absolutely Loses It Over Jimmy Kimmel's 20th Anniversary Snub
"20 f**king years of this s**t,” the actor raged as their fake feud continued.
Paul Simon Called 1 Paul McCartney Song ‘Garbage’: ‘It Offends Me’
Paul Simon was generally a fan of Paul McCartney as a songwriter. He couldn't stand one of McCartney's songs, though.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
Harper's Bazaar
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Evanna Lynch actually had a nine-year relationship with her Harry Potter co-star
Evanna Lynch, best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise, was in a nine-year relationship with one of her co-stars. The 31-year-old Irish actress first joined the hugely successful series in 2007, when Luna made her debut appearance in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.
ComicBook
James Gunn Has Perfect Response to Fan's Outrage Over Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
DC Studios head James Gunn is responding to the continued fan backlash over Henry Cavill's Superman no longer being part of the DC Universe movie franchise. Things got ugly over on Gunn's Instagram page: the filmmaker was simply trying to celebrate his pet cat Emily in a photo post, which didn't stop angry DC fans (read: Snyderverse fans) from once again attacking Gunn, his co-head at DC Studios Peter Safran, and the entire new DCU plan... that nobody has seen yet.
thedigitalfix.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar protected Buffy cast and crew, says co-star
There are multiple stories of mistreatment on the set of the hit ‘90s TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but apparently the star of the fantasy series, Sarah Michelle Gellar, always did her best to protect the cast and crew from being overworked. Gellar herself has previously told The...
tvinsider.com
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Daphne & Niles’ Son & 2 More
As the Frasier reboot inches closer to airing new episodes of the beloved sitcom on Paramount+, some new cast additions have been revealed. Playing Daphne and Niles’ son David, who was born in the series finale of the original run, is Anders Keith. Another new edition is Jess Salgueiro, who plays Frasier and Lilith’s son Freddy’s roommate, Eve, according to Deadline.
Essence
WATCH: Octavia Butler And Gabrielle Union On Acting, Inspiration, And ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 3
Attorney Waymond Wesley II, popularly known as Chef Way, announced his resignation in a statement sent to ESSENCE Tuesday. Wesley– who had a side hustle sharing his culinary dishes on social media– served as a prosecutor for the Harris County District Attorney’s office, which covers the city of Houston. “Although the leadership at the DA’s office and I believed a path forward was possible at the outset of this situation,” he said in the statement, “it has grown clear that my presence is becoming a distraction.”
petapixel.com
‘Family Guy’ Recreated as a Live-Action 1980s Sitcom Using AI
An AI artist created a 1980s live-action version of Family Guy using the image synthesizer Midjourney. The brilliant video was published on the Lyrical Realms (LR) YouTube channel last week and it’s already cleared four million views. “All the images are straight out of Midjourney, but they did not...
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Addresses Major Unanswered Question From ‘That ’70s Show’ Finale
Less than a week after the premiere of Netflix’s That 90s Show, a 2021 interview of NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama addressing a major unanswered question from the That 70s Show finale resurfaces. In the interview with TODAY, Valderrama spoke about how the struggle had been struggling with ideas towards...
hotnewhiphop.com
“Family Guy” Joke About Nipsey Hussle Resurfaces: Twitter Reacts
Many people defended “Family Guy” after a joke about Nipsey Hussle resurfaced online. Before the era of cancel culture emerged, Family Guy stood as one of the few shows that pushed the boundaries as far as possible. Evidently, the showrunners aren’t afraid to touch on any subject matter. Unfortunately, the late Nipsey Hussle became a target in a 2021 episode, which resurfaced earlier today.
Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022
It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
