Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure
Royal Foundry Craft Spirits in Minneapolis will close this weekend. The British-inspired distillery and cocktail room opened at 241 Fremont Ave. N., in the Harrison neighborhood, in 2019. "We regret to inform you that Royal Foundry Craft Spirits will close its doors for the foreseeable future on Sunday, January 29,"...
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The cold is a'comin!. The cold that's coming isn't particularly unusual, isn't likely to break any sort of records, and isn't extreme by any stretch. Saying that though, this chilliness will be at least "noteworthy" because of how long it could potentially be around — a week or more.
Children's Theatre Company actors lose belongings in damaging house fire
An effort has been launched to help two Children's Theatre Company actors and their family recover after a fire at their Stillwater home destroyed all their belongings. On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in the Stillwater home of Reed Sigmund and Autumn Ness, who are both actors with the Minneapolis theatre.
NEXT Weather: More snow possible Thursday into Friday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Before the weekend brings a particularly cold snap, we've got another possibility to add to the snow that's already accumulated in the Twin Cities.WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Wednesday morning should bring some fog, and on-and-off light snow showers are possible during the day. We could see 1" by the evening, O'Connor says.Thursday will be a cool and quiet day, with highs in the teens to low 20s. More snow is expected to move in late Thursday night into early Friday. We could see another possible 1 to 2 inches of snow.It will be mild Friday with highs once again in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.But after that, expect a cold weekend. Expect highs in the single digits with temperatures falling below zero for the first time this calendar year. The overnight lows in the negatives should linger well into next week.
ccxmedia.org
Honeywell Union Workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth Face Possible Lockout
Honeywell union workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth and Minneapolis, embroiled in a contract stalemate, face a possible company lockout beginning Feb. 1. The company informed the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1145 of the possibility if the two sides don’t reach an agreement by the end of the month.
How One US City is Beginning a Truth and Reconciliation Program
George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis in May 2020 led to racial reckonings across the country, inspiring marches, protests, demands for racial equity, and promises from public leaders to address institutional racism in their respective governments. Now, two and a half years after the killing of Floyd, one such promise...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dave Chappelle Says Protestors Threw Eggs At His Fans
Dave Chappelle reflects on facing protesters ahead of his show in Minneapolis in 2022. Dave Chappelle’s comments on the trans community turned him into a divisive figure in pop culture. He faced protests, cancel culture, and everything in between due to the jokes surrounding the LGBTQ+ community. Last summer,...
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
fox9.com
Propane tank explosion causes significant damage to structures in White Bear Lake
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The White Bear Lake Fire Department is reminding the public about the dangers of working with gases after responding to a propane tank explosion Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the report of a loud explosion that shook the caller’s house and received...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future
Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
ccxmedia.org
Legislation Aims to Make it Harder to Sell Stolen Catalytic Converters
Brooklyn Park police arrested a suspect Monday night following a car chase that started on West Broadway Avenue, near the Mister Car Wash. Police say someone called in a suspicious person trying to steal a catalytic converter off a parked van. The suspect fled into Minneapolis, where the owner lost control, crashed and then arrested by police.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds
Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Police: Holiday Retail Theft Jumped 28%
Maple Grove police say retail theft went up this holiday season. However, police say they were also able to make more arrests. According to Maple Grove police data, there were 120 retail theft cases in November and December. There were 94 cases during that same two-month period last year. That’s a 28 percent increase.
Teenager injured in Brooklyn Center shooting, police report
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Brooklyn Center Thursday evening.According to police, the incident happened after 7 p.m. on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North. Officers responded to reports that shots had been fired in an apartment building.Police say they found one teenage boy shot, with wounds that were considered non-life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested. Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine what led to the shooting.
Police: Man dies of gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Wednesday.Minneapolis police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter report on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North and arrived at the area to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.The man, who police say was in his 40s, died at the scene. No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robbery
David Devore Harris is pictured on the right. Deshawn Terrell Johnson is pictured on the left.Photo byApple Valley Police Department. APPLE VALLEY: According to a press release by the Apple Valley Police Department, around 9:15 PM on January 23, 2023, Apple Valley Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Tobacco Valley located at the 7500 block of 148th Street West in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
