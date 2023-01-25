ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KOOL 101.7

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The cold is a'comin!. The cold that's coming isn't particularly unusual, isn't likely to break any sort of records, and isn't extreme by any stretch. Saying that though, this chilliness will be at least "noteworthy" because of how long it could potentially be around — a week or more.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: More snow possible Thursday into Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Before the weekend brings a particularly cold snap, we've got another possibility to add to the snow that's already accumulated in the Twin Cities.WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Wednesday morning should bring some fog, and on-and-off light snow showers are possible during the day. We could see 1" by the evening, O'Connor says.Thursday will be a cool and quiet day, with highs in the teens to low 20s. More snow is expected to move in late Thursday night into early Friday. We could see another possible 1 to 2 inches of snow.It will be mild Friday with highs once again in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.But after that, expect a cold weekend. Expect highs in the single digits with temperatures falling below zero for the first time this calendar year. The overnight lows in the negatives should linger well into next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

Dave Chappelle Says Protestors Threw Eggs At His Fans

Dave Chappelle reflects on facing protesters ahead of his show in Minneapolis in 2022. Dave Chappelle’s comments on the trans community turned him into a divisive figure in pop culture. He faced protests, cancel culture, and everything in between due to the jokes surrounding the LGBTQ+ community. Last summer,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future

Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Legislation Aims to Make it Harder to Sell Stolen Catalytic Converters

Brooklyn Park police arrested a suspect Monday night following a car chase that started on West Broadway Avenue, near the Mister Car Wash. Police say someone called in a suspicious person trying to steal a catalytic converter off a parked van. The suspect fled into Minneapolis, where the owner lost control, crashed and then arrested by police.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds

Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Police: Holiday Retail Theft Jumped 28%

Maple Grove police say retail theft went up this holiday season. However, police say they were also able to make more arrests. According to Maple Grove police data, there were 120 retail theft cases in November and December. There were 94 cases during that same two-month period last year. That’s a 28 percent increase.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager injured in Brooklyn Center shooting, police report

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Brooklyn Center Thursday evening.According to police, the incident happened after 7 p.m. on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North. Officers responded to reports that shots had been fired in an apartment building.Police say they found one teenage boy shot, with wounds that were considered non-life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested. Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine what led to the shooting.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man dies of gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Wednesday.Minneapolis police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter report on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North and arrived at the area to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.The man, who police say was in his 40s, died at the scene. No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
Limitless Production Group LLC

Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robbery

David Devore Harris is pictured on the right. Deshawn Terrell Johnson is pictured on the left.Photo byApple Valley Police Department. APPLE VALLEY: According to a press release by the Apple Valley Police Department, around 9:15 PM on January 23, 2023, Apple Valley Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Tobacco Valley located at the 7500 block of 148th Street West in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
APPLE VALLEY, MN

