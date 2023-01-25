Play games, take in a show or join a new club. There’s plenty to do in southwest IL

Noon Friday, Jan. 27, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Due to the number of submissions received, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Trimpe Ahlemeyer Atrium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. This event will kick off Black History Month programming at the college throughout the month of February. Keynote address by Alton’s First Lady, Rev. Sheila Goins, live music by Blancas (led by L&C’s own Brenda Lancaster), readings by L&C students, and free refreshments at the conclusion of the event. Rev. Goins’ address will focus on financial literacy. To learn more about these events, visit lc.edu/campus-life .

▪ Free Clothing Event — 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. 1050 N. State St., Freeburg. Free men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, toys, shoes and miscellaneous household items. Sponsored by Freeburg Food and Clothing Bank. 618-539-5070.

▪ STL RV Travel Show — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. America’s Center, 801 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Over 300 RVs highlighting the latest in state-of-the-art RV technology, streamline designs, RV parts, accessories and services. Regular admission $10, children 6-12 $5. stlrv.com

▪ Square Dance — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Dandy Dancers invites people to join an evening of fun and exercise. Want to learn? Ask about lessons. Contact Mike at 618-954-3487 or Kate at 618-566-8752. Next dance will be Friday, Feb. 3.

▪ St. Teresa School ‘Everything Under the Sun’ Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. St. Teresa School Gym, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Donations accepted 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27, in the school gym. Funds will benefit the school.

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive #1, O’Fallon. Cruise in with your collectible car or daily driver and bring your appetite. Indulge in pastries and coffee (while supplies last). All makes and models are welcome, with plenty of parking space. This is a family and pet friendly event. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/1467388670415073

▪ Saint Louis Zoo Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, and Friday, Feb. 3; and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. The Living World, Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The Saint Louis Zoo will host job fairs in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance for those interested in part-time work at the Zoo. In addition to summer employees, the Zoo is seeking applicants who have immediate availability mid-spring. Energetic, responsible and service-oriented individuals are needed for part-time positions, including catering and food service personnel, attraction operators, education interpreters, security beats, retail, parking lot attendants and more. stlzoo.org/employment

▪ ‘Passionate About Pastels - An Art Exhibit’ Reception — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Pour @322, 322 E. Main St., Belleville. Local artists Karen (Bauer) Miller and Barb (Langlitz) Baron.

▪ St. Louis Jewish Community Center’s biannual Used Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 (preview day); 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through Wednesday, Feb. 1, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 (fill a bag for $5). Staenberg Family Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, Creve Coeur, Missouri. Thousands of books will be available with offerings in every genre, including mysteries, general fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, and much more. Admission is $10 on Sunday, free all other days. jccstl.com/programs/used-book-sale

▪ Botanical Resonance Virtual Talk Series: Brooke Erin Goldstein, ‘Reverberations’ — 12:30-1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Online via Zoom. Join the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum to learn more from artists who created artworks for the “Botanical Resonance” exhibition in a special virtual speaker series. The exhibition showcases different plants used to create musical instruments in cultures around the world, as well as some plants make unique sounds throughout their life cycles in nature and in the Garden. For the species used to make instruments, many are threatened in their native environments due to the increasing production and demand for the desirable plant material. Register: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9UTxsEiKRk28qB_mT8VxIA

Games

▪ Euchre — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Doors open at 6 p.m. Snacks welcome. Water, soda and coffee will be available for purchase. Masks not required. 618-791-8769 or 618-698-3785.

▪ Puzzles for the Pantry — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. First Baptist Church Gymnasium, 723 St. Louis Road (rear), Collinsville. Doors open at 1 p.m. Teams compete to finish the same 500-piece jigsaw puzzle in the least amount of time. Cash prizes, snacks/food allowed, no outside drinks or alcohol. Drinks available for purchase. Cost: $60 per table of two to four persons. To reserve a table, contact Barb at 618-910-1646 or puzzles4pantry@gmail.com.

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Sunday Night Bingo — 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Early Bird at 6:15 p.m. Cards sold at 5 p.m. Open to the public. Bring a canned good for one free card.

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com .

▪ Troy Senior Center Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. Tri-Township Park, Wiesemeyer Building, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Includes light snack, cash prizes. No cost to play, no RSVP required. 618-667-2022.

▪ Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower Trivia Night & Silent Auction — 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. St. James Parish Center, 423 W. Madison, Millstadt. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Includes survivor round, mulligans, heads/tails, 50/50. BYO snacks, beverages. Beverages available for purchase. Cash prizes to top three teams. Cost: $120 per table, 6-8 players. Proceeds will help maintain the restored Old Millstadt Water Tower. For reservations call Betty at 618-520-3623 or Marianne at 618-719-1911 or email millstadttinman@gmail.com.

▪ St. Stephen Catholic Church Men’s Club Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main St., Caseyville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes for winning teams. Prizes to be awarded by “flights.” Includes 50/50 drawings, mulligans. Free soft drinks and snacks. Draft beer available for purchase. May BYO snacks and soft drinks. Cost: $15 per person. Up to eight players per table. For reservations, call or text 618-604-0600 or email stygar7@yahoo.com .

▪ Illinois Dyehards Senior Ladies Softball Team annual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Althoff High School Heritage Hall, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Mulligans 10 for $10. Silent auction, scratch-off lottery board raffle, 50/50. Soda, water, ice and popcorn free. Cost: $120 per table, up to eight players. For reservations, call Peggy at 618-558-4601 or text Marla at 618-795-4223.

▪ Friends of the Belleville Public Library Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Althoff High School Heritage Hall, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Great trivia questions – read by MC Roger Schlueter – cash prizes, mulligans, attendance prizes from Belleville businesses and more. BYO snacks. Soda available for purchase; no alcohol will be sold. Cost: $12 per person with 6-8 players per table. For reservations: friendsofthebellevillelibrary@gmail.com (confirmation by return email).

Theater/Concerts

▪ PPA Alumni Theatre Company presents ‘The Golden Record’ — 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 28; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The Chapel, 6238 Alexander Drive, St. Louis. In 1977, the Voyager Spacecraft carried two golden phonograph records into the depths of space, never to return. The records hold a message in a bottle to potential interstellar civilizations: a catalog of human sounds and images to let these strangers know a little of who we are. For tickets: https://bit.ly/3j0lyz8 .

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Bernstein and Sibelius — 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. The great civilization that once flourished just across the Mississippi River comes to musical life in James Lee III’s new work, written for the SLSO. Violinist James Ehnes returns with Leonard Bernstein’s “Serenade,” an exploration of love, inspired by Greek philosophers. Jean Sibelius’ Second Symphony glints and gleams, becoming synonymous with the fight for Finnish independence. slso.org

▪ Croce Plays Croce — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce, a special night of music featuring stories and songs from his late father Jim Croce, music of his own, and covers that link them. For tickets and info: thehett.com

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club — 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon. BYOB and bowl painting for Empty Bowl. Hostess: Kristi Vetri, co-hostess: Beth Lundy. ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com or facebook.com/OFallonWomansClubInc

▪ Grief Share Seminar/Group — 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 4. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. Weekly seminar and support group for those grieving the death of a loved one. Featuring practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who experienced the death of a loved one. There will be 13 sessions that can be started any session. Fee: $20 for the workbook. For info or to register: 618-344-3151 or bklee54@yahoo.com.

▪ Belleville ‘Sounds of Harmony’ Barbershop Chorus — 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Men of all ages who like to sing are encouraged to attend. For info: Bob at 618-566-8674 or email RLCearnal@gmail.com.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. Free and open to all. For info or to join the Zoom meeting, contact Craig at 618-567-6095. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Gateway East Artists Guild — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. SWIC PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. St. Louis based mixed-media artist, Lisa Crisman, describes her work as “blissfully vibrant and for people who love to smile!” She is an established, well-known artist in the Midwest with collectors all over the world. Her award-winning art has been juried into fine art exhibitions and fairs nationwide. Crisman is a resident artist at the Green Door Art Gallery in Webster Groves, Missouri. Members and guests welcome. http://geag.net/

▪ Diabetes Support Group — 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Frisse Conference Room, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Open to those with diabetes and their family members and/or caregivers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month. Participants will be required to wear non-cloth, medical-grade masks, as masks are still required in health care facilities per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Registration is required. 618-526-5743 or lisa.ketchem@hshs.org to register or for more information.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Online via Zoom. Program: “History of Walnut Hill Cemetery (Belleville)” presented by Erin Conner, member of the Walnut Hill Cemetery Board for the City of Belleville. Learn about notable burials of the past and new things happening at this old city cemetery. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL .

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Okawville American Legion Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Dine in or carryout. Also serving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday with a salad bar. Pizza made fresh and served every day. facebook.com/OkawvilleLegion

Reservations Required

▪ Citizens for Modern Transit Virtual ‘Talking Transit’ Event — 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Online via Zoom. This event will highlight the trajectory of transit in the St. Louis region in 2023. Those in attendance will get updates on various transit projects currently underway, including light rail expansion to MidAmerica Airport, the Northside-Southside Corridor Plan with St. Louis City and St. Louis County, the Secure Platform Plan and Metro Transit’s Mobility Hubs. Free and open to the public. Pre-registration required. Register at cmt-stl.org .

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Space is limited. Registration required. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org .

▪ CEO Glow Night — 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Big Daddy’s 618, 313 E. Main St., Belleville. At Belleville CEO’s first ever glow night, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a full night of socialization, delicious food — provided by Bennie’s Pizza, CopperFire and Nothing Bundt Cakes — and live music by Lil Sister. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at eventbrite.com .

▪ Masterworks Chorale and Children’s Chorus Mardi Gras Carnavale — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. The evening includes a complimentary Hurricane, a New Orleans buffet, silent and oral auctions and a mini-concert presented by the choruses. Reservations are $75 per person and can be made at singmasterworks.org . Reservation deadline: Monday, Jan. 30.

▪ 10th annual Heart & Soul Gala — 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The Regency, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Caritas Family Solutions celebrates its 75th anniversary at this year’s gala. The gala serves as the nonprofit’s largest fundraising event, supporting its mission of strengthening the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities. Tickets are available online at events.handbid.com/auctions/heart-and-soul-gala-2023 .