spectrumnews1.com
Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
spectrumnews1.com
How you can keep your home warm and energy costs down
GLENDALE, Wis. — Energy costs have risen for most people in Wisconsin and across the country. Between rising energy costs and cold weather on the horizon, you may be looking for additional ways to keep your home warm when the cold comes rushing in. David Meinecke is the general...
wpr.org
Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies
After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Get Outdoors in the Northwoods of Wisconsin
Day 1: Attractions in Eau Claire, Washburn County and Superior, Wisconsin. Begin your itinerary in Eau Claire, a former sawmill hub and French trading post that now welcomes visitors with its diverse restaurants and historic sites. Groups can tour authentic 1890s cabins at the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp, admire unobstructed views of Braun’s Bay, and catch a baseball game at Carson Park (where legends like Hank Aaron, Joe Torre, and Bob Uecker played). Continue north to Washburn County, which features railroad excursions, farm tours, and DIY art activities to appeal to any interest. Orient your group at the Namekagon River Visitor Center before stopping at the Washburn County Historical Museum (a preserved 1888 Lutheran church that houses over 150 years of county history) and Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum (which celebrates the golden age of North American canoeing with 25 antique watercraft). Conclude your day in the town of Superior and Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center. The World War II flying ace and Superior resident was one of the most-decorated fighter pilots in American history, and this center honors his legacy with an immense hangar populated with military vehicles. The collection’s highlight is a Lockheed P-38 Lightning aircraft fully restored to resemble the one Bong flew during his service.
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
spectrumnews1.com
Californians will see CalFresh benefits decrease by April
LOS ANGELES — Millions of Californians who are currently enrolled in CalFresh, which is the state’s program for supplying SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps), will see a major decrease in their monthly funds by April. This comes as federal lawmakers voted to end the COVID-19 emergency...
wuwm.com
How to keep the lights on, cut carbon emissions from generating electricity in Wisconsin
Researchers have been looking at what changes might take place in the production of electricity in Wisconsin in order to see big drops in carbon dioxide emissions. Experts say big declines are needed to reduce the threat from climate change. Gov. Tony Evers wants to have net zero in greenhouse...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
94.3 Jack FM
Ice fishing season shrinking
Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
CBS 58
'Adopt, foster': Poorly Drawn Pets campaign raising money for Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wendy Zhu doesn't claim to be a professional artist, but when it comes to the Wisconsin Humane Society's Poorly Drawn Pets Campaign, she may have missed the memo. "Maybe just a drawn pet," Zhu laughed, drawing away on her iPad. "I'm probably one of the very...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority
The wealthiest Wisconsin residents already pay a smaller share of their incomes in state taxes than the rest of the population, and replacing the state’s current graduated-rate income tax structure with a flat tax would increase that disparity, a national tax expert says. “The most common way that tax equity is evaluated is looking at […] The post Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
spectrumnews1.com
2 Wisconsin pizza joints make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots list
WISCONSIN — Two Wisconsin pizza places might just be the crustodians of the perfect pizza, according to Yelp’s top pizza spots list. The popular crowd-sourced review website named two Wisconsin spots in their list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Coming in at...
wxerfm.com
Five Wisconsin Snowmobile Fatalities So Far in 2023, Seven This Season
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that five fatal snowmobile accidents have occurred so far in 2023. These are in addition to two fatal crashes that happened in December of ‘22. In all seven fatalities during the current season, collision was the common thread, with all but the most recent two involving fixed objects. One of the two on January 26th involved a collision with another snowmobile, and the other was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a road.
$100K Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Somebody in central Minnesota is a lot richer today. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch-off game CASH. The ticket was bought at one of the HolidayStation stores in St. Cloud on Wednesday. It costs $50 per ticket to...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
spectrumnews1.com
Exploitation and misery in America’s weed industry
When California legalized cannabis in 2016, the promises were great: huge tax revenues from legal sales and small farmers in marginalized communities would benefit. Illegal operators would be crippled. Six years later, the reality is that the black market flourishes and tax revenues are just a fraction of the promise. And now, devastating stories of worker exploitation, violence and death. LA Times reporter Paige St. John joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to talk about exploitation in the cannabis industry.
