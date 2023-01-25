Read full article on original website
Search for Steve Keel: Alaskan search team raising money to help find missing TN hunter
The team of volunteers hopes a search of a lake near Steve Keel's campsite will provide new clues in his disappearance.
radionwtn.com
Italian Cream Cake Draws $1,275 At Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Have you ever seen a $1,275 cake? That was the final price for the seven pound Italian cream cake at Friday’s Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. The first bid for the cake was $30 from David Jackson and at that point a bidding war ensued, with the final bid of $1,275 from New Hope Church that finalized the purchase.
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
radionwtn.com
Big Day At Helping Hand: Total Raised Now At $158,598
Paris, Tenn.–Another big day at the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction, with the local banks showing out with 25 slates of donated items. With the $6,763 raised today, the total now is at $158,598 for the year. The auction raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 local non-profit and pubic service groups.
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Sheriff’s Academy To Start February 9
Union City, Tenn.–Have you ever wondered how a crime scene is really investigated? Sign up for the 2023 Obion County Sheriff’s Academy and they will show you. Sheriff Karl Jackson said this is a fun and free opportunity for anyone who wants to know more about how the sheriff’s office does what they do every day. The sessions start February 9. Contact the sheriff’s office by calling or on its Facebook page for an application.
clarksvillenow.com
Family loses home to fire in New Providence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A family lost their home to a fire in New Providence early Thursday morning. At about 1:22 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue Battalion 2 crews from Stations 5, 6 and 1 responded to the fire on Beech Street. Crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke...
radionwtn.com
Murray Man Arrested On Weapons, Drugs Charges
Murray, Ky.–A Murray man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after a lengthy investigation and arrest involved a Kentucky State Police K9. Gabriel Gutierrez, age 38, was stopped on North 12th St. Thursday. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the KSP who deployed their K9 who conducted...
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of animal cruelty
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
WBBJ
Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack
NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say two men got into an argument and one stabbed the other in the chest. The man that was stabbed was treated and transported to a...
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
wnbjtv.com
Downtown Business Reacts to Newly Enforced Time-Limited Parking
JACKSON, Tenn. - Time limits on parking in downtown Jackson are being enforced, and it’s been that way since the beginning of the month. The thirty-minute and two-hour parking limit had not been enforced since 2018. Some downtown businesses are seeing people using their private parking lots to avoid...
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Hopkinsville Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason of Hopkinsville was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested On Arson & Vandalism Charges
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man is being held on $50,000 bond after his arrest on multiple charges of arson, burglary and vandalism. The vandalism charges include painting grafitti on numerous buildings in downtown Paris. Paris Police Captain Jeramye Whitaker said Ethan Hammond was arrested today on warrants filed by the...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
WBBJ
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
WBBJ
Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
