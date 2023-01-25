ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

Is El Cometa Taqueria Coming To Horizon City?!

Could the rumors be true?! El Cometa…. In Horizon?! *Gasps in Spanish*. Well, according to a post that has been circulating on social media, everyone’s favorite Taqueria, El Cometa, may soon be setting up shop near the Horizon area. I live in the Horizon area so when I...
HORIZON CITY, TX
KVIA

West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern

Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

200 students evacuated from Berino Elementary due to smell of oil

UPDATE: Students are returning back to the Berino Elementary building after it was cleared. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Berino Elementary School is being evacuated due to the smell of oil in the school, according to a spokesperson for the Gadsden Independent School District. About 200 students were walked to Desert Pride Academy, a neighboring The post 200 students evacuated from Berino Elementary due to smell of oil appeared first on KVIA.
BERINO, NM
krwg.org

City of Las Cruces aims to launch crisis intervention unit by March

This year, the city of Las Cruces is planning on launching Project L.I.G.H.T., a crisis intervention unit that will respond to individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. It will be a part of the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health Unit (M.I.H.), and the city is expected to receive over $1 million in federal funds for the project.
LAS CRUCES, NM
PLANetizen

El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion

A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Borderland Restaurant among Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Dine in U.S.

Yelp recently released its list of the Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the U.S. and one Borderland eatery is among the most pawsome out there. The crowd-sourced business ratings and reviews site said the list celebrates restaurants that “roll out the red carpet for pups” with things like water bowls, special menus “for pooch palates,” or a welcoming patio area.
MESILLA, NM
KVIA

El Paso Zoo announces death of African Lioness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old African lioness named Zari has died, according to the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens. According to the Zoo, staff euthanized Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further. “The name Zari means ‘Golden’...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Five of the Best Places to Get Homemade Flour Tortillas in El Paso

I already know what you're going to tell me; "Joanna, don't be a huevona and make the tortillas yourself!" Trust me, I know- nothing, and I mean nothing, compares to homemade tortillas. Making tortillas isn't hard, but it's definitely not my favorite thing to do. It's a labor of love and I definitely applaud those who make their own tortillas on a daily basis.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Gas leak at J.M. Hanks High School sends three to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A minor gas leak inside a classroom at J.M. Hanks High School resulted in two students and one teacher being transported to the hospital Thursday, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The three individuals sent to the hospital were checked but in stable condition. Students were evacuated and the The post Gas leak at J.M. Hanks High School sends three to hospital appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy