US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Is El Cometa Taqueria Coming To Horizon City?!
Could the rumors be true?! El Cometa…. In Horizon?! *Gasps in Spanish*. Well, according to a post that has been circulating on social media, everyone’s favorite Taqueria, El Cometa, may soon be setting up shop near the Horizon area. I live in the Horizon area so when I...
KVIA
West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
El Paso One of the Dirtiest Cities in the US, According to New Study
Here's a recent study you won't see the City of El Paso sharing on its social media. El Paso is a dirty city, and not in a sexy-time kind of way. More of a pollution and trash kind of way. That is according to a new study that names El Paso among the 50 dirtiest cities in the nation.
Need Your Chico’s Tacos Fix While In Austin? This El Paso Food Truck Can Help!
Chico’s Tacos….. IN AUSTIN?! Yup, however, some may even dare to say that these rolled tacos are even better than El Paso’s iconic Chico’s Tacos. I know, those are fighting words, but they came from my parents so please don’t start a fight!. A few...
Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern
Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
200 students evacuated from Berino Elementary due to smell of oil
UPDATE: Students are returning back to the Berino Elementary building after it was cleared. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Berino Elementary School is being evacuated due to the smell of oil in the school, according to a spokesperson for the Gadsden Independent School District. About 200 students were walked to Desert Pride Academy, a neighboring The post 200 students evacuated from Berino Elementary due to smell of oil appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
City of Las Cruces aims to launch crisis intervention unit by March
This year, the city of Las Cruces is planning on launching Project L.I.G.H.T., a crisis intervention unit that will respond to individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. It will be a part of the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health Unit (M.I.H.), and the city is expected to receive over $1 million in federal funds for the project.
PLANetizen
El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion
A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
KVIA
Las Cruces cannabis manufacturer defies all odds in business, personal life
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces business owner has defied all odds by opening her cannabis manufacturing company with no outside funding from other large out-of-state companies, all while providing care for her husband, who is a disabled veteran. Corina Cuellar is a mother, caregiver, and sol proprietor...
cbs4local.com
Semitruck overturned at Loop 375, US 54; crews cleaning 50 gallons of fuel spill
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck was overturned on its side on Loop 375 and US 54 Thursday morning. The ramp exit 58, which is coming from Loop 375 that goes to US 54 or I-10 is closed. Fire crews are cleaning up about 50 gallons of diesel...
Creepy Roadside Doll Haunts Travelers in the Desert Near El Paso, Texas
There’s an eerie looking doll hanging on a post along a rural county road in Horizon City near El Paso, Texas, that’s giving drivers the creeps. Is it a long-forgotten Halloween decoration? A macabre roadside memorial? An innocent marker? Or something more sinister? Will my nightmares ever go away?
Borderland Restaurant among Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Dine in U.S.
Yelp recently released its list of the Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the U.S. and one Borderland eatery is among the most pawsome out there. The crowd-sourced business ratings and reviews site said the list celebrates restaurants that “roll out the red carpet for pups” with things like water bowls, special menus “for pooch palates,” or a welcoming patio area.
KVIA
El Paso Zoo announces death of African Lioness
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old African lioness named Zari has died, according to the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens. According to the Zoo, staff euthanized Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further. “The name Zari means ‘Golden’...
4 of The Best Burgers in Arizona Are Only a Road Trip Away from El Paso
The Grand Canyon State isn't that far of a drive from El Paso. And if you find yourself traveling through Arizona and happen to be a burger lover, then you'll definitely want to check out this list of amazing burger places to try in Arizona!. The list has the top...
Five of the Best Places to Get Homemade Flour Tortillas in El Paso
I already know what you're going to tell me; "Joanna, don't be a huevona and make the tortillas yourself!" Trust me, I know- nothing, and I mean nothing, compares to homemade tortillas. Making tortillas isn't hard, but it's definitely not my favorite thing to do. It's a labor of love and I definitely applaud those who make their own tortillas on a daily basis.
Gas leak at J.M. Hanks High School sends three to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A minor gas leak inside a classroom at J.M. Hanks High School resulted in two students and one teacher being transported to the hospital Thursday, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The three individuals sent to the hospital were checked but in stable condition. Students were evacuated and the The post Gas leak at J.M. Hanks High School sends three to hospital appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
El Paso News
Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
