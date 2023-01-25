Read full article on original website
Steady light snow expected in northern New Hampshire for Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After New Hampshire dealt with three storm systems in one week, it will be much quieter to start the weekend, though a weaker system is being watched for Sunday. >> Weather alerts. A combination of sunshine and clouds is expected on Saturday, with a few early...
Can you see it? New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain makes return in ice form
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain is back -- in the form of ice. A volunteer at the Mount Washington Observatory was looking through the mountain’s weather cams when he spotted the unmistakable profile in a rime of ice atop the highest peak in New England.
New Hampshire dog rescue organization's bus breaks down
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit organization that helps save dogs from out-of-state shelters, bringing them to New Hampshire to be adopted, needs its own help. Live Free Animal Rescue had its only transport bus break down on its way back from Oklahoma with more than 70 dogs on board.
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s only landfill is filling up. The Coventry landfill only has about 20 years of capacity left. So the state has a goal of cutting 50% of its waste out of the waste stream. But progress on that goal is slow moving according to a new state report.
Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony
Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony
Feds promise relief is on the way for organic dairy farms - clipped version
Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony
Bringing the great outdoors to everyone: Students work to diversify Dartmouth Outing Club
Bringing the great outdoors to everyone: Students work to diversify Dartmouth Outing Club
Latest winter storm causes road, outage concerns in New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, N.H. — As the third winter storm in less than a week moved into New Hampshire on Wednesday, transportation officials urged drivers to use caution on the roads, and utility crews worked to repair outages from the last storm. About 600 plow crews were dispatched across the state...
Sununu Approves Mount Washington State Park 10-Year Master Plan
FRANCONIA – Gov. Chris Sununu approved the 10-year master plan for the Mount Washington state park this week and is expecting an estimate for a comprehensive environmental assessment of summit needs as part of his budget, Mount Washington Commission members were told Friday. In a Jan. 26 letter to...
Big Issues with More Snow and Heavy Winds For New Hampshire and Maine Wednesday-Thursday
Here we go again with our third snow storm in less than a week for New Hampshire and Maine. After seeing any where from 6 to 14+ inches from just this last storm piling up on an already nice amount of plowed snow, this next snow storm according to a text I received from Eversource electric company, is not something to mess around with.
Storm pulls away from New Hampshire; afternoon snow showers possible in mountains
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm pulled away from New Hampshire on Thursday morning after bringing snow, wintry mix and rain to the state. The storm initially brought snow statewide before the precipitation changed to wintry mix and rain for the southern two-thirds of the state. Highs in southern...
Former WCAX News Anchor McKend to speak at Chamber's economic conference - clipped version
Former WCAX News Anchor McKend to speak at Chamber's economic conference - clipped version
Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records
Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records
Video: Some snow showers possible over weekend in New Hampshire
No big storms in the next week or so, but there will be a couple quick chances for light snow, mix, and rain showers soon. Next week it looks like the temperatures quite a dip, with possibly the coldest air we've seen this winter moving in. Temperatures will drop into...
Snowplow Spotlight: Unstoppable Jeff
Snowplow Spotlight: Unstoppable Jeff

Meet one of the VTrans drivers behind the wheel of a snowplow named by Vermont schoolchildren.
Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
Region ramps up for next winter storm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.
