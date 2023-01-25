ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WMUR.com

New Hampshire dog rescue organization's bus breaks down

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit organization that helps save dogs from out-of-state shelters, bringing them to New Hampshire to be adopted, needs its own help. Live Free Animal Rescue had its only transport bus break down on its way back from Oklahoma with more than 70 dogs on board.
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony

Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?. Updated: 5 hours ago. A clash between culture and cultural sensitivity was argued in a federal appeals court on Friday. Support staff...
WCAX

Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records

If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours...
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Unstoppable Jeff

Meet one of the VTrans drivers behind the wheel of a snowplow named by Vermont schoolchildren. High school partnership puts nursing degrees in adults’ hands. It’s never too late to learn something new. You could become a dental assistant, get your CDL, or even just learn how to make pasta as part of St. Johnsbury Academy’s Adult Education Program.
WCAX

Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
WCAX

Region ramps up for next winter storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.
