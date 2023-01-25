Read full article on original website
Related
khn.org
House Speaker Says Medicare Cuts Off The Table In Debt Ceiling Negotiations
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has assured that Medicare and Social Security will no longer be Republican targets in talks to strike a debt ceiling deal. In related news, a Republican study group eyes potential Medicare changes. And secret audits found millions in Medicare Advantage plan overpayments. The Hill: McCarthy: ‘We...
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
khn.org
Virginia Democrats Block Bills Limiting Abortion, Including 15-Week Ban
The Thursday votes saw several bills defeated — including a 15-week abortion ban that is a priority for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican. Other news relating to abortion and maternal health comes from North Carolina, South Carolina, California, and other states. In a series of key votes Thursday,...
khn.org
Part II: The State of the Abortion Debate 50 Years After ‘Roe’
The abortion debate has changed dramatically in the seven months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and its nationwide right to abortion. Nearly half the states have banned or restricted the procedure, even though the public, at the ballot box, continues to show support for abortion rights. In...
Comments / 0