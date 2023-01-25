Read full article on original website
IGN
Welcome to Goodland - Official Release Date Trailer
Welcome to Goodland is a gripping strategy and adventure game. Players will find themselves in a small, peaceful town where they must navigate the dangerous world of money laundering. Climb the ranks and gain power, but also answer whether humanity can be maintained in this cutthroat world. Welcome to Goodland is launching on April 28 for PC.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy - 9 Magical New Details
Hogwarts Legacy promises us the opportunity to return to the Wizarding World and explore the iconic school during a previously unseen period of Harry Potter history. Here are nine magical details that we noticed during our hands-on preview of the game.
IGN
Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct January 2023: Everything Announced
The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct for January 2023 aired earlier today, as Microsoft and its partners shared updates on games including Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and more. Read on to learn about everything announced at today's event. Redfall Gets Extended Gameplay Showcase, Coming May...
IGN
What Dead Space Gets Right That The Callisto Protocol Got Wrong
You know how it is – you go years without a sci-fi survival horror game set in the distant depths of space, and then two arrive in consecutive months. The first, The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series helmed by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield and reportedly endowed with a monster development budget, released this past December with notable performance issues and ultimately failed to hit its sales targets. The second, a remake of the original 2008 Dead Space crafted with considerable care and creativity by Motive Studio, arrived this past week and managed to outdo the original in almost every way. Earlier in 2022, Schofield was quoted as being “kind of bummed” about not having any involvement in remaking the seminal survival horror game that put his name on the map. One can only wonder how he’s feeling now.
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 01-23-23)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 01/23/23!. 00:00 - nOS: New Operating System - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer. 00:38 - Dokapon Kingdom: Connect - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer. 04:29 - Tribes of Midgard: Witch Saga - Official New Update Trailer. 05:06 - Trenches - Official...
IGN
Dead Space PC Graphics Comparison: Low vs. Ultra Settings
It's no question that the new Dead space remake looks great. Well as it turns out, it required PC specifications to run the game are shockingly low. So whether you have a low-end PC or a 4K beast of a machine, this video proves that you're still in for a good time. PC specifications used for capture can be found below.
IGN
Valheim Update: Upcoming Patch Details
Another juicy patch is incoming for Valheim at the start of 2023, not only promising some more Mistlands balance fixes, but a dozen other bug fixes and adjustments that are bound to make your Valheim player experience more enjoyable. While the full patch notes nor the date for the next...
IGN
Escape from Tarkov Patch Notes Jan 26th
This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the latest balance changes as part of the January 26th 2023 Patch Notes for Escape from Tarkov. As noted via a tweet from Battlestate Games official Twitter account, the following changes have been implemented into Escape from Tarkov:
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Protector’s Duty (1/2)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 4 - Protector's Duty Part 1. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
Video Game Remakes Need To Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Hollywood’s best remakes retain the core essence, but provide a new perspective on the same events. That is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, which threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
IGN
Eyes On Target
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about completing the Eyes On Target Mission Story in Mendoza, including how to accomplish it without being detected. Eyes On Target. For this Mission Story, you'll want to make your way to the sniper nest on the...
IGN
Xbox Confirms It Will Return to LA for Annual Summer Showcase
In a blog post recapping their recent online event, Xbox confirmed that it's working on a standalone showcase in Los Angeles this summer. In a paragraph about upcoming game announcements, Xbox wrote, "As we announced previously, in order to dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, a standalone show is in the works."
IGN
Phil Spencer on Halo's Future: 'The Heart and Soul of Halo Is with 343'
After a mass wave of 10,000 layoffs at Microsoft that impacted, among other Xbox teams, 343 Industries, there have been a number of concerning reports and rumors surrounding the future of the Halo series in the hands of a significantly downsized team. In response to these concerns, Xbox head Phil Spencer has reassured that 343 remains "critically important" to the success of Halo.
IGN
Agent Davenport
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about taking out Agent Davenport in Berlin, including how to kill him without being detected and only killing him. Agent Davenport is located inside Club Hölle on Level 0. You can find him roaming around this floor...
IGN
Genshin Yelan Ascension Materials
Genshin Impact character Yelan first arrived in the Version 2.7 update, and is due to feature on a rerun banner in Version 3.4! If you're looking forward to recruiting the Hydro bow user, you may be looking for Yelan ascension materials in order to prepare in advance so you can level her up when the time comes.
IGN
Over The Top
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about completing the Over The Top Mission Story in Mendoza, including how to accomplish it without being detected. Over The Top. Find the Senior Worker. For this Mission Story, you'll have to first find a way into...
IGN
Squid Game Contestants Already Getting Injured in Netflix's Reality Show
Several contestants on the Netflix reality show Squid Game: The Challenge reportedly required medical assistance on the first day of filming in the UK as temperatures reached freezing point. According to Variety, the players were among 456 contestants taking part in a round of Red Light Green Light - the...
IGN
FFXIV Valentines Event: Valentiones Day
A special Valentine's quest is rolling around to help you get into the lovey-dovey mood with Final Fantasy XIV. Participate in the Valentione's Day seasonal event in FFXIV this February, and complete Lisette de Valentione's quest to earn exclusive Valentine-themed quest rewards. On this page of IGN's Final Fantasy XIV...
IGN
Pokemon Go Best Electric Cup Team
The Electric Cup joins Pokemon Go's Battle League for a brief time, allowing you access to unique and high-value rewards. But which Pokemon are best to bring into the fight?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of which Pokemon will work best in the Electric Cup format within Pokemon Go.
