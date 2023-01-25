Read full article on original website
Related
Redemption Reapers: Hands-On Preview
We played Redemption Reapers for the first time and enjoyed a lot of what we checked out. It's a new medieval tactics game which some bloody action and excellent voice acting. Previewed on PC by Leana Hafer.
Wingspan Board Game Review
Every once in a while a board game comes along that, while designed by and for enthusiasts, breaks the mold and reaches a wider audience. Wingspan is one of the most phenomenal success stories of this elite brigade. Created by first-time designer and bird enthusiast Elizabeth Hargrave, this game about building wildlife reserves has gone on to sell well over a million copies across multiple printings, making it one of the most successful and best board games of recent years.
Phil Spencer on Halo's Future: 'The Heart and Soul of Halo Is with 343'
After a mass wave of 10,000 layoffs at Microsoft that impacted, among other Xbox teams, 343 Industries, there have been a number of concerning reports and rumors surrounding the future of the Halo series in the hands of a significantly downsized team. In response to these concerns, Xbox head Phil Spencer has reassured that 343 remains "critically important" to the success of Halo.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Felons (1/2)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 7 - Felons Part 1. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
Dead Space PC Graphics Comparison: Low vs. Ultra Settings
It's no question that the new Dead space remake looks great. Well as it turns out, it required PC specifications to run the game are shockingly low. So whether you have a low-end PC or a 4K beast of a machine, this video proves that you're still in for a good time. PC specifications used for capture can be found below.
Forspoken PS5 Performance Review
What do you get when you cross Alice in Wonderland with Iron Man? Square Enix’s latest action-RPG Forspoken aims to answer that question, with a fish out of water plot as the protagonist Frey is thrown into a world of dragons and sorcery. Built on the same Luminous Engine that powered the team's last game, Final Fantasy XV, it has a similar open world design, with animation, art, creature design and more that will feel familiar.
Video Game Remakes Need To Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Hollywood’s best remakes retain the core essence, but provide a new perspective on the same events. That is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, which threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
The Last of Us: Nick Offerman Shares New Images of His Take on Bill
As fans patiently await Sunday's debut of The Last of Us Episode 3, Nick Offerman offered a little tease of what to expect in what some say is the best episode yet. Offerman posted three stills from the upcoming episode, which is titled "Long Long Time," showing him toting a rifle, sitting down across a glass of wine, and talking to Joel (Pedro Pascal). Knowledgeable fans should be able to find a few clues from the images, which appear to be taken from flashbacks in the episode.
Piercing Claw
Piercing Claw is a material in Monster Hunter Rise that's needed to craft certain equipment. It can only be found from slaying small monsters High-Rank quests or Expeditions. Piercing Claw: "Dangerous to touch with bare hands, it's used as a knife in some workshops." Where to Find Piercing Claw in...
Dead Space vs The Callisto Protocol Gameplay Comparison
The Dead Space remake is here, and of course we can't help but remember that just one short month ago, we were all blasting off into space in Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol. One can't help but compare the two, given that The Callisto Protocol is not only a spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise, but that both games were directed and co-directored by the same person! With that said, check out a few side-by-side scenes of Dead Space 2023 running alonside The Callisto Protocol.
Pokemon Go Best Electric Cup Team
The Electric Cup joins Pokemon Go's Battle League for a brief time, allowing you access to unique and high-value rewards. But which Pokemon are best to bring into the fight?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of which Pokemon will work best in the Electric Cup format within Pokemon Go.
Xbox Confirms It Will Return to LA for Annual Summer Showcase
In a blog post recapping their recent online event, Xbox confirmed that it's working on a standalone showcase in Los Angeles this summer. In a paragraph about upcoming game announcements, Xbox wrote, "As we announced previously, in order to dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, a standalone show is in the works."
Eyes On Target
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about completing the Eyes On Target Mission Story in Mendoza, including how to accomplish it without being detected. Eyes On Target. For this Mission Story, you'll want to make your way to the sniper nest on the...
What Dead Space Gets Right That The Callisto Protocol Got Wrong
You know how it is – you go years without a sci-fi survival horror game set in the distant depths of space, and then two arrive in consecutive months. The first, The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series helmed by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield and reportedly endowed with a monster development budget, released this past December with notable performance issues and ultimately failed to hit its sales targets. The second, a remake of the original 2008 Dead Space crafted with considerable care and creativity by Motive Studio, arrived this past week and managed to outdo the original in almost every way. Earlier in 2022, Schofield was quoted as being “kind of bummed” about not having any involvement in remaking the seminal survival horror game that put his name on the map. One can only wonder how he’s feeling now.
All Genshin Paper Theater Solutions Day 1 to 4: Adeptus Ex
The Genshin Impact Paper Theater event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and tasks you with guiding an actor across a series of hazards to progress the story. Each act has three scenes that increase in difficulty and require precise timing to make sure the play goes according to plan.
Pearl Hide
Pearl Hide is a material in Monster Hunter Rise that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can only be found from Khezu in High-Rank quests or Expeditions. Pearl Hide: "The hide of a Khezu. Its strange properties are still not fully understood" How to Get Pearl Hide in...
AEW Wrestler Kenny Omega Gets a Cameo in Like a Dragon: Ishin! as the One-Winged Angel
If you somehow thought the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series wasn’t over-the-top enough already, a new addition to the upcoming remake of Like a Dragon: Ishin! might just turn the tables…or flip them. Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed that wrestler Kenny Omega will be making a cameo appearance in Ishin as a summonable character to aid in battle, complete with a wondrous crossover of a move: One-Winged Angel. He’ll be joined by Midnight Mass star Rahul Kohli.
Elders Scrolls Online: Shadows Over Morrowind
Shadows over Morrowind is Elder Scrolls Online's latest piece of content. It's set to kick off in March with Scribes of Fate, followed by the full expansion in June.
Locked Labyrinth: Hill (The Blessed Plains)
This walkthrough will run you through the Locked Labyrinth in Forspoken's Blessed Plains Region, which is found in Somewhere Outside of Cipal. It'll show you where to find the dungeon, what enemies you'll be facing and how to defeat the boss standing between you and your reward. For completing this...
Tips and Tricks for Combat, Combos, and High Ratings
We're collecting our best combat tips and tricks for Hi-Fi Rush to keep your combos going and get a great ranking in your battles and boss fights. Hi-Fi Rush was surprise-released on Jan 25, 2023 for Xbox Series S, Series X and PC. Dash to Cancel. You can cancel the...
