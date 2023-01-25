ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

It’s time for California bar to discipline John Eastman, Trump’s coup lawyer | Opinion

By Norm Eisen, Dennis Aftergut
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLMV5_0kQioDXw00

In recent days, the media has reported on an interview with John Eastman, Donald Trump’s coup counsel, in which the lawyer expressed defiance in the face of potential professional disciplinary and criminal charges for his role helping Trump attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

“I’m not backing down,” Eastman said.

It’s been nearly a year since the California bar announced it was investigating Eastman, a former faculty member at Chapman University Law School in Orange, Calif. We were among the first lawyers filing complaints in California; the first in October 2021 by the States United Democracy Center.

Opinion

But since March, when the state bar’s investigation was announced, there’s been radio silence about its investigation. To our knowledge, Eastman continues to practice law using his California license.

The state bar said it began investigating Eastman in September 2021 , 16 months ago.

The “ goal and policy ” of the State Bar of California is to “dismiss a complaint, admonish the attorney or have the State Bar Office of Trial Counsel file formal charges within 12 months after it receives a complaint.”

Participation in an attempted coup requires expeditious action. In January of 2021, a group led by Lawyers Defending American Democracy filed a disciplinary complaint against Rudolph Giuliani. Just five months later, in June, a New York court suspended his law license. Giuliani committed ethical violations in making false and misleading statements about the 2020 election to courts, lawmakers and the public.

A District of Columbia court quickly announced its own suspension of Giuliani. A disbarment hearing there occurred in December of 2022.

Given the serious threat that misconduct aimed at our constitutional system poses, speed was — and is — in order.

Before the 2022 midterms, Eastman was actively prescribing what election deniers should do in November’s elections to challenge the results when they lost.

The original complaints against him arose from his role as the lawyer who championed Trump’s strategy to have then-Vice President Mike Pence, the ceremonial presiding officer in Congress’ certification session, reject or delay the certification of President Joe Biden’s election on January 6, 2021.

Eastman wrote memos saying that Pence had the unilateral power to reject Biden’s certification or otherwise tamper with it. Luckily for us, Pence had better legal advice and followed it.

Eastman himself apparently knew he was giving unlawful advice. Pence has written that “Eastman had conceded . . . that rejecting electoral votes was a bad idea and any attempt to do so would be quickly overturned by a unanimous Supreme Court. This guy didn’t even believe what he was telling the president.”

Our October 2021 California disciplinary complaint against Eastman, which was signed by others including retired California judges appointed during administrations of both parties, alleged that he “violated his ethical obligations as an attorney by filing frivolous claims, making false statements and engaging in deceptive conduct.”

Last March, federal district court Judge David Carter found it likely that Trump and Eastman violated federal criminal law when they “dishonestly conspired to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.” Support for that finding only grew when, in December, the January 6 committee referred Eastman, Trump and others to the Justice Department.

Whether or not Eastman is indicted, professional accountability is crucial. The headline on Thursday’s media interview with Eastman said that the investigations of crimes and ethical bad acts have left him “unbowed.”

The California bar must expedite its disciplinary actions against Eastman to protect the public and the integrity of the legal profession.

Norm Eisen is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, served as former President Barack Obama’s ethics czar and was special impeachment counsel to the House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. Dennis Aftergut is a former federal prosecutor, currently of counsel to Lawyers Defending American Democracy. Christine Sun, who also contributed to this piece, is the senior vice president of legal for the States United Democracy Center.

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Salon

Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor

Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
MANHATTAN, NY
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
MSNBC

In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

John Durham's secret criminal investigation reportedly involved Trump, not Clinton or the FBI

Special Counsel John Durham's long investigation of the FBI's probe of Russia's ties to former President Donald Trump never proved former Attorney General Bill Barr's theories that the investigation had started with anti-Trump skulduggery by the CIA and allied intelligence services, or through a conspiracy from Hillary Clinton's rival presidential campaign. But it wasn't for lack of trying, The New York Times detailed Thursday, after a monthlong review Durham's investigation.  Durham is currently writing his final report after going 0 for 2 in courtroom prosecutions.  The Times report answered some lingering questions from Durham's politically charged investigation, including why his top lieutenant abruptly quit...
MSNBC

Why Trump abandoned his suit against New York’s attorney general

When it comes to litigation threats, Donald Trump has earned a reputation as something of a paper tiger. The Republican would huff and puff about targeting his perceived foes with rivals, but too often, the former president’s threats proved to be meaningless. Over the last year or so, however,...
FLORIDA STATE
straightarrownews.com

‘Makes no sense’: Sen. Graham calls out Republicans who question Ukraine aid

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is calling out Republicans who question whether the U.S. should continue providing financial and military aid to Ukraine. Graham’s statement came as President Biden announced the U.S. will send the country 31 Abrams tanks to help defeat Russia. “So this idea that we can’t help...
New York Post

Matt Gaetz introduces bill barring Adam Schiff from receiving classified information

Rep. Matt Gaetz is pushing a new bill that would restrict former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s access to classified information over his “baseless claims” of collusion between former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.  The PENCIL Resolution, an apparent riff off of Trump’s derisive “Pencil-Neck” nickname for Schiff, stands for Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses Resolution. It calls for Schiff (D-Calif.) not to have access to classified information, for him to be investigated by the House Ethics Committee, and to have comments he made in Congress on Russian collusion and the Trump campaign stricken from the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

56K+
Followers
739
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy