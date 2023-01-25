ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jack Ohman: Thoughts, prayers and cash...

By Jack Ohman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J77Mo_0kQioCfD00

With dizzying frequency, mass shootings accelerate this week in California and Congress will still be in the thrall of the NRA.

More from The Bee’s Opinion Team:

Comments / 0

Related
sjvsun.com

McDaniel defeats Calif.’s Dhillon in RNC chair election

After a heated campaign about the direction of the national Republican Party following three major defeats at the polls, Ronna McDaniel will serve a fourth term as Chair of the Republican National Committee. Friday, 167 members of the Republican National Committee convened in Dana Point for the party’s winter meeting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Northern California activists, elected officials, law enforcement react after videos show Tyre Nichols’ beating by police

About two dozen demonstrators marched in downtown Sacramento Friday after the release of footage that showed the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Police on Friday released more than an hour of footage from Nichols’ arrest during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. All five officers involved face second-degree murder and other charges.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

California is quickly losing residents

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Adam Schiff, Gavin Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom

This week, Elex spoke with Rep. Adam Schiff, who gave his first TV interview since announcing his run for Senate. Governor Gavin Newsom discusses recent mass shooting in California and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks youth mental heath and gun violence during a visit to Santa Monica.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

San Francisco Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader

Mounting frustration over GOP electoral losses has incited a contentious leadership battle that pits a prominent California Republican against the party's national leader. The effort by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose clients include former President Donald Trump, to oust Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will be decided at a party meeting in Dana Point, California, that begins Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year’s ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, The post Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Law review: New California laws taking effect January 2023

In 2022 the California Legislature passed nearly 1,200 bills and nearly 1,000 became law signed by Governor Gavin. Here’s a sampling of some you may find of interest. Minimum Wage: The new statewide California minimum wage bumps to $15.50 per hour for all employers, a modest bump from the previous minimum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

56K+
Followers
738
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy