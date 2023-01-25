Read full article on original website
Dealer Sold Deadly 'Fetty Mix' To Long Island Woman Who Overdosed, DA Says
Know Him? Centereach Stolen Truck Thief On Loose
Police in Suffolk County are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a truck from a Centereach parking lot last year. The man allegedly a 2017 Dodge Ram truck from the parking lot of 7-Eleven, located at 1740 Route 25, at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The keys to the truck were left inside the vehicle, the Suffolk County Police said.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Huntington man and Northport woman indicted for failed murder and robbery conspiracy
longisland.com
Four Males arrested in Great Neck for Attempted Burglary
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four individuals for an Attempted Burglary that occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5:33 pm in Great Neck. According to Burglary Pattern Team Detectives, four subjects while acting in concert responded to an Oxford Boulevard residence in a black Saturn with Virginia plates. The subjects attempted to enter the residence through a rear window but were unable to gain entry. The subjects attempted to flee the scene but were taken into police custody by members of the Burglary Pattern Team and Sixth Squad Detectives without further incident.
Holbrook man indicted for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused deadly overdose
syossetadvance.com
Arrest for weapons charge
Nassau County Police arrested a Woodbury man for allegedly illegally possessing a loaded handgun. According to police, on Thursday, January 19th at 10:05 pm officers from the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team (CIRRT) say they observed a man parked in a red Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of the Best Western located at 7940 Jericho Turnpike. As officers approached the vehicle, they say they observed the male drinking from a blue can of beer. According to police, during the investigation officers recovered a loaded handgun. Eric Headley, 28, was arrested without incident.
Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County
syossetadvance.com
Woodbury man charged with manslaughter
Nassau County Police have charged a Woodbury man with Vehicular Manslaughter after he allegedly hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Woodbury diner. According to detectives, on Wednesday, January 18th at 2:32 pm, Willem Specht, 62, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan in the parking lot of the On Parade Diner at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, backed up and struck Joseph Devito, 61, of Wantagh, who had just exited the diner.
Man, woman indicted in failed murder robbery of man on LI: officials
Fatal LIE Crash: ID Released For Selden Man Hit By 2 Vehicles After Exiting F-150 In Melville
longisland.com
Update: Pedestrian Struck By Two Vehicles Killed in Crash
2 Indicted on Charges of Plotting to Kill Huntington Station Man
Shoplifter who attacked CVS employees, cops with stolen metal lock arrested
An unidentified shoplifter was arrested at an Upper East Side CVS on Tuesday for attacking employees and police with a metal padlock, according to the NYPD.
Man AKA 'Pikachu' Ordered Death-By-Machete For Gang Enemy In Massapequa Preserve
A high-ranking MS-13 member has been convicted of ordering the death of a 19-year-old man who was hacked to death with a machete on Long Island. Carlos Portillo, age 28, also known as "Solitario" and "Pikachu," was convicted of murder on Thursday, Jan. 26 for the January 2017 murder, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
News 12
Caught on camera: Truck hits overpass on Sunrise Highway
A truck hit an overpass on Sunrise Highway on Friday afternoon. Suffolk Police Highway Patrol officers tell News 12 it happened around 2:30 p.m. near exit 60 eastbound. They say they responded to a 911 call regarding debris in the roadway. The incident forced the closure of the right and...
DA: Wading River woman indicted for impersonating NYPD officer and forging ID documents
A Wading River resident and former volunteer firefighter was arrested and indicted Wednesday for allegedly impersonating an NYPD officer, wearing fraudulent gear and forging documents identifying her as such. Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly “responded to shifts and a fire call wearing an NYPD uniform despite the fact that she is...
Massapequa man arrested for alleged involvement in fatal overdose
Detectives say they arrested James Haynesworth Wednesday night following an investigation to the fatal overdose.
Woman who stole $340k from Medford business heading to prison
MEDFORD, NJ – A Medford business scammed out of $340,000 was almost ruined. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Leslie Mroz, 39, of Selden, was sentenced to two to six years in prison for embezzling more than $340,000 from her employer over the course of approximately three years. The business has asked not to be named as the victim of a crime that was committed against it. The owner of the business said Moroz was trusted by the family and had even been accepted as part of their own family. The business survived, but Moroz is heading to The post Woman who stole $340k from Medford business heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Massapequa Man Charged In Fatal Overdose Death, Police Say
A Long Island man has been charged in connection with a fatal overdose death. James Haynesworth, age 46, was charged on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Massapequa. According to Nassau County Police Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into the deadly overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of Haynesworth.
tbrnewsmedia.com
East Setauket woman arrested for Leandra’s Law following car crash
Suffolk County Police arrested an East Setauket woman on Jan. 22 for Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with two 14-year-old girls in her vehicle. Alison Drain was driving a 2018 BMW X5 northbound on Old Town Road in East Setauket with her...
