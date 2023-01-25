MEDFORD, NJ – A Medford business scammed out of $340,000 was almost ruined. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Leslie Mroz, 39, of Selden, was sentenced to two to six years in prison for embezzling more than $340,000 from her employer over the course of approximately three years. The business has asked not to be named as the victim of a crime that was committed against it. The owner of the business said Moroz was trusted by the family and had even been accepted as part of their own family. The business survived, but Moroz is heading to The post Woman who stole $340k from Medford business heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.

MEDFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO