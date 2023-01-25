ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Bison men’s basketball welcomes Fighting Hawks to Fargo for Friday night showdown

Bison looking to Hawks for an opportunity to get back on track. At the halfway point of conference play, the Bison men’s basketball team is currently tied for third with Western Illinois in the Summit League with a 5-4 record. Following a discouraging week where the Bison dropped two home games to Oral Roberts and Kansas City, the Fighting Hawks from the University of North Dakota will make the 75-mile trip south to Fargo. The Herd has had the Hawks number in recent years, winning nine of the last eleven matchups including a 71-49 thrashing on December 30 that ignited a 5-game winning streak.
North Dakota State Loses Several Key Pieces to Transfer Portal

The 2023 offseason has been uncharted territory so far for perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. Not only are the Bison coming off a championship loss for the first time in their illustrious history since moving to Division I, but they are also seeing a side of the transfer portal that they aren’t used to.
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you drive through the streets of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo, there’s one thing you’ll say to yourself. Man, do these guys love car washes. And they’re not the car washes Fargo’s been familiar with, as locations for Silver Star, Zip’s and Tommy’s Express...
NDSU students celebrate the Lunar New Year

On Saturday, Jan. 21, NDSU’s Asian Student Organization hosted their second annual Lunar New Year event. The Lunar New Year event celebrates the coming of spring and the new year based on the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. The event is important to many different ethnic groups’ long standing traditions celebrating with family and friends. This year’s Lunar New Year welcomes the year of the rabbit, based on the 12 Chinese Zodiac system that runs on a cycle.
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
NDSU Bookstore gets a new cover

The NDSU Bookstore continues its renovation with changes aimed at making the space more welcoming and navigable. According to Kimberly Anvinson, the NDSU Bookstore Director, the first part of the construction is complete and of all the changes, lighting is their “top priority.” The new design is brighter resulting in the space to feel more open and exciting.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota

The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
Vance Thompson Vision and the silent theft of vision

Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States — especially for older adults and African Americans. But early treatment can stop the damage and help prevent vision loss. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl at Vance Thompson Vision to find...
Tractor rear-ended by semi-truck on Hwy 59 north of Slayton

SLAYTON, MN – A farm tractor was rear-ended by a semi-truck Monday morning on Highway 59 north of Slayton. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:40 Monday morning, a 1990 International Hydro-186 Tractor and a 2006 Peterbilt 549 Semi-truck were traveling northbound on Highway 59 in Murray County north of Slayton. Near the intersection with 141.
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN

One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes

Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
