Read full article on original website
Related
ndsuspectrum.com
Bison men’s basketball welcomes Fighting Hawks to Fargo for Friday night showdown
Bison looking to Hawks for an opportunity to get back on track. At the halfway point of conference play, the Bison men’s basketball team is currently tied for third with Western Illinois in the Summit League with a 5-4 record. Following a discouraging week where the Bison dropped two home games to Oral Roberts and Kansas City, the Fighting Hawks from the University of North Dakota will make the 75-mile trip south to Fargo. The Herd has had the Hawks number in recent years, winning nine of the last eleven matchups including a 71-49 thrashing on December 30 that ignited a 5-game winning streak.
underdogdynasty.com
North Dakota State Loses Several Key Pieces to Transfer Portal
The 2023 offseason has been uncharted territory so far for perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. Not only are the Bison coming off a championship loss for the first time in their illustrious history since moving to Division I, but they are also seeing a side of the transfer portal that they aren’t used to.
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
valleynewslive.com
The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you drive through the streets of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo, there’s one thing you’ll say to yourself. Man, do these guys love car washes. And they’re not the car washes Fargo’s been familiar with, as locations for Silver Star, Zip’s and Tommy’s Express...
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo native made her short-lived appearance on ABC’s “The Bachelor” Monday night. Madison Johnson, 26, was sent home during the season 27 premiere before the rose ceremony, along with 10 other women. Johnson played to her Fargo roots from the...
lakesarearadio.net
Funding For Washington Ballpark Included in Gov Walz’s Bonding Bill
(KDLM/KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill that would include millions of dollars for projects across the state, including Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Dilworth, and Moorhead. As a part of the bonding bill, the city of Detroit Lakes would receive a $1.4 million grant...
ndsuspectrum.com
NDSU students celebrate the Lunar New Year
On Saturday, Jan. 21, NDSU’s Asian Student Organization hosted their second annual Lunar New Year event. The Lunar New Year event celebrates the coming of spring and the new year based on the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. The event is important to many different ethnic groups’ long standing traditions celebrating with family and friends. This year’s Lunar New Year welcomes the year of the rabbit, based on the 12 Chinese Zodiac system that runs on a cycle.
valleynewslive.com
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
ndsuspectrum.com
NDSU Bookstore gets a new cover
The NDSU Bookstore continues its renovation with changes aimed at making the space more welcoming and navigable. According to Kimberly Anvinson, the NDSU Bookstore Director, the first part of the construction is complete and of all the changes, lighting is their “top priority.” The new design is brighter resulting in the space to feel more open and exciting.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota state representative Koppelman pushing bill to ban "un-American" ranked choice and approval voting
(Fargo, ND) -- A bill being considered by lawmakers in Bismarck could eliminate the use of approval voting in Fargo elections. "The strategy in approval voting is to be the least polarizing, the least principled, the most, maybe agreeable, but agreeable on things that don't matter," said republican State Representative Ben Koppelman.
kelo.com
National Weather Service adds additional advisories ahead of incoming snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — After last night’s dusting of snow, more is on its way tonight. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued additional advisories today ahead of a snow storm that is set to impact the region during the overnight hours. A Winter Storm...
KELOLAND TV
Vance Thompson Vision and the silent theft of vision
Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States — especially for older adults and African Americans. But early treatment can stop the damage and help prevent vision loss. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl at Vance Thompson Vision to find...
marshallradio.net
Tractor rear-ended by semi-truck on Hwy 59 north of Slayton
SLAYTON, MN – A farm tractor was rear-ended by a semi-truck Monday morning on Highway 59 north of Slayton. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:40 Monday morning, a 1990 International Hydro-186 Tractor and a 2006 Peterbilt 549 Semi-truck were traveling northbound on Highway 59 in Murray County north of Slayton. Near the intersection with 141.
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
lakesarearadio.net
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
KEYC
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
Highway Patrol car stopped for four-vehicle crash hit by semi north of Fargo on I-29
A four-vehicle crash north of Fargo Thursday night turned into a six-vehicle crash after a semi ran into a North Dakota Highway Patrol car that had stopped to investigate the initial crash scene.
Comments / 0