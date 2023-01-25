Read full article on original website
Tom Orszulak
2d ago
I became a Shellback in 1979 ,it was pretty brutal but also fun , I do not consider the Ceremony hazing but a right of passage and a Naval tradition,!! GO NAVY
Reply
11
Marlene
2d ago
My father participated in this during the 40s on the USS Norton Sound. He received a really nice certificate I found in the garage yrs ago. I had it framed & gave it to him for Christmas one yr & he loved it. I now have it hanging on my wall.
Reply(1)
8
sewerrat
2d ago
Got to be a shell back in 1982 it was crazy and fun . The woke ghouls could never handle it they would be crying
Reply
14
Related
Houston Chronicle
Black WWII soldiers asked a White woman for doughnuts. They were shot.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About two weeks after the end of World War II in Europe, French women were serving U.S. soldiers coffee and doughnuts in a Red Cross tent in France. Two Black soldiers went inside to get some. This was a...
This Vietnam-Era Warship Is the Oldest US Military Vessel Still in Operation
The U.S. Navy is in the midst of designing what it will look like in 2045. A recently-released overview of the Navy’s plans noted, “We will build future platforms with modernization in mind – hardware upgradeable and software updateable at the speed of innovation.” Here are 11 new warships that will join the U.S. Navy […]
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program
The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
Military.com
From Aviation to Aid Society, Air Force's Only 5-Star General Changed Service Forever
Inspired by Gen. Henry "Hap" Arnold's ingenuity and technological zeal, a facility bearing his name has been at the forefront of the research and development of numerous military aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II and the F-22A Raptor. Because of Arnold's charitable nature, thousands of undergraduate college students receive assistance...
21 Bases Where the US Military Trains Its Combat Forces
In times of rising geopolitical tensions across the globe, it pays off to have a strong military like the United States. The U.S. military is considered the best on the planet not just because it is the highest funded military, but also because it is one of the best trained across all of its branches. […]
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
I’m a woman in the U.S. Army – I joke I only joined for the uniform and people say they can see why
A FEMALE recruit in the U.S. Army is taking TikTok by storm. Karlis Mendoza could be a military star in the making judging by the number of likes her platform has racked up. Her latest video has attracted over 67k likes and nearly a thousand comments. They are crazy about...
msn.com
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
Stolen Valor: Marine Calls Out Fake Army Veteran For Trying To Get Military Discounts At Waffle House
Yep, this guy is the scum of the Earth. I have the utmost respect for those people who have truly put their lives on the line in the military in an effort to protect our daily freedoms. With that being said, nothing makes me more sick than to hear stories...
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
MilitaryTimes
New name selected for Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon
The Army has announced a name change for its forthcoming individual service rifle. Formerly designated the XM5 to replace the M4 carbine, the Army now plans to call the 6.8mm rifle the XM7. The announcement was released by an Army spokesman from Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey today. “The Army originally...
MilitaryTimes
M18 pistol goes missing from Marine unit that lost 2 rifles in 2019
A Marine unit that made headlines after two of its rifles went missing in 2019 has lost another weapon, a Marine spokesman confirmed to Marine Corps Times Friday. The 2nd Marine Division infantry unit of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, discovered Thursday that one M18 service pistol and two pistol magazines were unaccounted for, according to 1st Lt. Mark Grill, a 2nd Marine Division spokesman.
MilitaryTimes
Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner
The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
Horror moment eight are crushed by roof at kids’ party after helicopter pilot sparks collapse while throwing sweets
THIS is the horror moment eight people were crushed during a children's party after a helicopter pilot flew low causing a roof to collapse. The navy helicopter pilot was flying over Chanthaburi province in Thailand to throw flowers and sweets for children celebrating National Children's Day. But when the helicopter...
msn.com
There’s One Main Reason Ukraine Might Prefer German Tanks Over U.S. Tanks—The American Vehicles Guzzle Fuel
Pressure is mounting on the German government to sign off on various European countries’ proposals to donate German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. But German officials, clearly desperate to avoid the appearance of arming Ukraine for offensive action, told The Wall Street Journal they wouldn’t approve the Leopard 2s unless U.S. officials agreed to give Ukraine some of America’s own M-1 tanks.
msn.com
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
Meet the 1st female Marine Silent Drill Platoon commander
Marine Corps Capt. Kelsey M. Hastings had no idea she would become the first woman to command the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon for its 2023 season.
theaviationgeekclub.com
US Naval Aviator recalls when an F-4 pilot had diarrhea aboard his Phantom II over North Vietnam. He continued the mission and when he returned to the carrier, he had to clean his cockpit seat.
‘When he later returned to the ship after his mission, he spent a long time cleaning his cockpit seat, after he had abandoned his flight suit and showered of course,’ John Chesire, former US Navy F-4 Phantom II pilot. Diarrhea was a common and serious medical condition that afflicted...
People
390K+
Followers
67K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 28