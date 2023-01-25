ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen

Happy Friday kids! Wow! Thank you to everyone who submitted answers for our mystery Main Street picture. (If this doesn’t ring a bell click here and read last week’s Dispatches) A whole bunch of you got the correct answer, and a lot of you had the general idea...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Virginia Morrish – December 20, 2022

Virginia Morrish went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Susanville, California at the age of 91. She was born in Lennox, California on February 4, 1931, to Leroy and Thelma Armstrong. She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Susie) Morrish and Ken (Peggy) Morrish, two daughters, Phyllis (Larry) Click and Elaine (Aaron) Tonissen, eleven grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Point-in-Time Homeless Count Underway in Lassen County

The County of Lassen in partnership, along with several community-based organizations are conducting a Point-in-Time Count of Homelessness, which began yesterday and will continue until Monday, January 30th. The Point-in-Time Count is intended to provide a snapshot of a community’s homeless population. The annual count is mandated by the U.S....
Lassen County Farm Bureau Offering Scholarships

Are you a local high school or college student pursuing a career in agriculture or agri-business? Applications for Lassen County Farm Bureau scholarships and American Ag Credit are now available. This application must be completed by the applicant and postmarked on or before March 24th, 2023 to be considered by...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

New details released about Renner accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the accident involving Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner. They say around 9:00 a.m., Renner was attempting to free his truck that had become stuck in the deep snow of his driveway. Renner and his nephew, Alexander Fries, freed the truck and towed it with a Pistenbully.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 27th

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows 14 to 24. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds becoming southwest around...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Crystal Peak Park Temporarily Closed

Washoe County says an arborist is scheduled to pick up the dangerous tree limbs on Feb. 10. Washoe County says an arborist is scheduled to complete cleanup on February 10.
Rose Mary Poteet – January 24, 2023

Rose Mary Poteet a long time Susanville resident, passed away at the age of 89 years. She was born August 6, 1933 to John and Vera Avila and passed January 24, 2023. She was a loving wife in the arms of her beloved husband, Robert Poteet for 67 years!. She...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Tobacco-Free Policy Adopted by Lassen County Behavioral Health

Lassen County’s Behavioral Health department has adopted a 100-percent smoke and tobacco-free policy as a way to increase support for clients who want to quit. “This policy covers all behavioral health and wellness center properties. Chewing tobacco, cigarettes, vapes, and all other forms are included,” explains Alex Taylor, a Healthcare Coordinator for the Smoke Free High Country Project, part of the California Health Collaborative.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information in Westwood Shooting

Investigators from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office are trying to learn more details about a January 21st, shooting in Westwood that sent one victim to the hospital with a single gunshot wound to the face. Shortly before midnight on Saturday, Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Avenue Three,...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School

Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
krcrtv.com

Westwood woman in stable condition after being shot in the face over the weekend

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the face in the Westwood area over the weekend. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said their deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Third Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21. They said their deputies responded to the scene and found a women suffering a gunshot wound to her face. They said the bullet entered her left nostril and exited out the right side of her neck.
WESTWOOD, CA

