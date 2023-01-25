Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Westwood woman in stable condition after being shot in the face over the weekend
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the face in the Westwood area over the weekend. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said their deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Third Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21. They said their deputies responded to the scene and found a women suffering a gunshot wound to her face. They said the bullet entered her left nostril and exited out the right side of her neck.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 24-25: County residents are ready for a little sunshine
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 24-25 January 24. Good morning!
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School
Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
susanvillestuff.com
Waste Disposal Truck Catches Fire Near Westwood
Please do not throw your hot embers in the trash! That’s the message from the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol after a Cand S Waste truck caught fire near Westwood Thursday morning. The fire was blamed on fireplace or woodstove embers being disposed of in a dumpster,...
susanvillestuff.com
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Happy Friday kids! Wow! Thank you to everyone who submitted answers for our mystery Main Street picture. (If this doesn’t ring a bell click here and read last week’s Dispatches) A whole bunch of you got the correct answer, and a lot of you had the general idea...
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: The Wildfire of 1924
One thing that we all know about in Lassen County is wildfire. Fire, of course, is a handy thing, but when out of human control it becomes devastating. Our area has a long history of fires threatening our lives and property. Susanville’s businesses have been destroyed and rebuilt many times...
susanvillestuff.com
Point-in-Time Homeless Count Underway in Lassen County
The County of Lassen in partnership, along with several community-based organizations are conducting a Point-in-Time Count of Homelessness, which began yesterday and will continue until Monday, January 30th. The Point-in-Time Count is intended to provide a snapshot of a community’s homeless population. The annual count is mandated by the U.S....
susanvillestuff.com
Virginia Morrish – December 20, 2022
Virginia Morrish went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Susanville, California at the age of 91. She was born in Lennox, California on February 4, 1931, to Leroy and Thelma Armstrong. She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Susie) Morrish and Ken (Peggy) Morrish, two daughters, Phyllis (Larry) Click and Elaine (Aaron) Tonissen, eleven grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.
susanvillestuff.com
Tobacco-Free Policy Adopted by Lassen County Behavioral Health
Lassen County’s Behavioral Health department has adopted a 100-percent smoke and tobacco-free policy as a way to increase support for clients who want to quit. “This policy covers all behavioral health and wellness center properties. Chewing tobacco, cigarettes, vapes, and all other forms are included,” explains Alex Taylor, a Healthcare Coordinator for the Smoke Free High Country Project, part of the California Health Collaborative.
susanvillestuff.com
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 27th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows 14 to 24. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds becoming southwest around...
susanvillestuff.com
Rose Mary Poteet – January 24, 2023
Rose Mary Poteet a long time Susanville resident, passed away at the age of 89 years. She was born August 6, 1933 to John and Vera Avila and passed January 24, 2023. She was a loving wife in the arms of her beloved husband, Robert Poteet for 67 years!. She...
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen County Farm Bureau Offering Scholarships
Are you a local high school or college student pursuing a career in agriculture or agri-business? Applications for Lassen County Farm Bureau scholarships and American Ag Credit are now available. This application must be completed by the applicant and postmarked on or before March 24th, 2023 to be considered by...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 27, 1951
Large new housing development, 125 units, has been approved for construction at Herlong. Col. H. E. Hopping, commanding officer of Sierra Ordinance depot, announced this week. The permanent units probably will be built of concrete and are to be both single-family homes and two-family duplexes, varying from two, three and four bedroom units. They will be equipped with oil heat and refrigerators.
Comments / 0