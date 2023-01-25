Read full article on original website
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
Biden administration bans all ‘new’ mining near Boundary Waters for two decades
The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it was placing a ban on all new mining contracts on federal land within the same watershed as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for the next two decades.
