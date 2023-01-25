Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
My family of 4 spent nearly $200 at Disney World's all-you-can-eat restaurant with a beer-garden theme, and it was worth it
Located in the German Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Biergarten is a family-friendly buffet-style eatery where you can eat as much as you want.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Barely open a year, Disney's $5,000 Star Wars hotel forced to slash prices
The hotel only has 100 rooms but has consistently struggled to sell out.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Travel Agent Shares One Resort to Avoid
While the Walt Disney World Resort is a magical vacation destination, a Disney travel agent shared one Resort-hotel that Guests should avoid. The Walt Disney World Resort holds its own as one of the best places in the world to enjoy a Disney vacation. Whichever Theme Park you pick within the Disney Resort—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom—every Disney Park has something unique to offer Guests with many a world-class attraction and ride that gives you the ultimate Disney experience.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Ride-Themed Souvenirs and Cotton Candy Ears
We recently got this year’s spring and summer seasonal dining dates at Hollywood & Vine, and there’s tons of merchandise we’ve spotted lately too. But a week in Disney World means a LOT can change, so let’s see what’s new in at Hollywood Studios!. Hollywood...
Inside the Magic
Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”
Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
msn.com
Hungry Traveler Evaluates Disney World's 'Worst' Restaurant
A crucial part of Disney World's magic is the incredible food served all throughout their parks and resorts. From street snacks to fine dining, Disney World has no shortage of out-of-this-world eats. But among all that amazing food, are there any options that fall short?. Many Disneygoers claim that Tony's...
My family of 4 spent $112 at Disney World's Via Napoli Italian restaurant, and the $38 pizza was totally worth it
Located in the Italy Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Via Napoli is a family-friendly à-la-carte eatery that serves pizza, pasta, and appetizers.
How to eat at Disney World theme parks on a budget
Bring your own food and drinks. Buy discounted gift cards. Order kid's meals when you can. Annual Passholder discounts. Pay with a travel credit card and charge everything to the room.
Inside the Magic
Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Skyliner Is Now Temporarily CLOSED in Disney World
When you go to Disney World do you think about the closures that could affect your trip?. This is the time of year when Disney World does a lot of refurbishments at the resort, so you might be surprised to find that certain rides are down, hotel pools are closed, and more. As of today, though, a mode of Disney World transportation is closed for refurbishment.
disneyfoodblog.com
What It’s Like to Rent a Cabana at Disney’s Aulani Resort
Disney World may be an exciting vacation option, but it’s certainly not a relaxing one! If you’re looking for a place to vacation with chill vibes but also a touch of Disney magic, there’s one place we have in mind…. …Aulani — A Disney Resort & Spa...
disneyfoodblog.com
Secrets of “Hey, Disney!” in Your Disney World Hotel Room
Lots of big technology changes have been taking place in Disney World over the past few years, and we’re adding another to the list!. We’ve seen the rollout of things like MagicMobile, My Disney Experience, MagicBand+, and Genie+, but now Disney World is in the process of bringing “Hey, Disney!” to hotel rooms across the property. The service, which works with Alexa on Amazon Echo devices, might be available for you on your next vacation, and we’re uncovering some of its coolest features and secrets!
disneyfoodblog.com
PRICES REVEALED for California Grill’s New Menu in Disney World
California Grill is a Disney World ICON. The restaurant is located at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, one of the opening-day hotels, and is a fine dining establishment that has been recognized by the Michelin Guide. During the 50th anniversary celebrations in Disney World California Grill premiered a special 3-course prix...
disneyfoodblog.com
Kids Can Learn How to COOK in Disney World!
Disney Springs is full of fun for the whole family and an awesome way to have fun at Disney without a park pass reservation. We have a Disney Springs activity for you and your littles that involves food AND fun!. Terralina Crafted Italian is a sit down restaurant in Disney...
Comments / 0