ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?

Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Democrats unveil universal paid family leave bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrats this week unveiled their latest proposal to provide universal paid family leave to all Vermont workers. Calvin Culter reports on how the bill squares with Governor Phil Scott’s plan and how it’s being received by Vermonters. Sascha Mayer is one of the founders...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition. A former University of Vermont club swimmer had a top-10 finish in an international ice swimming competition. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Snow sculptors from Vermont put the finishing touches on their work Friday at a competition in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize

Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder

Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Legislature, Gov. Scott headed to showdown over clean heat bill

Harwood Union Unified School District is re-evaluating their approach to restraints and seclusion of students. Multiple crews save a man who drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire Vermont border. Health Watch: Medication abortion the new front in reproductive health battle. Updated: 5 hours ago. In the wake...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records

If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours...
VERMONT STATE
B98.5

These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire

One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony

Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?. Updated: 5 hours ago. A clash between culture and cultural sensitivity was argued in a federal appeals court on Friday. Support staff...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
BURLINGTON, VT
CBS Boston

New marijuana legalization bill gets New Hampshire hearing

By Holly Ramer, Associated PressCONCORD - The New Hampshire Legislature is once again debating recreational use of marijuana but efforts to legalize it still face significant hurdles.In the decade since the state legalized medical marijuana, the House has passed recreational marijuana bills several times only to see them get killed in the Senate. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu also has been an opponent, and his office said Wednesday he doesn't expect new legislation to reach his desk this year.Undeterred, a coalition that includes both the ACLU of New Hampshire and the conservative group Americans for Prosperity is backing a bipartisan bill...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy