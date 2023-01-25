ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

WTVM

Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice. Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation. There is no word on when the renovation...
COLUMBUS, GA
wgxa.tv

Forsyth man dies in high-speed chase in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A high-speed chase on Log Cabin Drive turned deadly after the pursued driver hit a parked car. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Bibb County Deputy was chasing a vehicle for traffic violations when the driver left the road and hit an unoccupied vehicle. Bibb County...
MACON, GA
WTVM

Uptown Columbus to host Sip and Shop in February

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is bringing Sip and Shop to the Fountain City. The Sip and Shop event will be held at The Columbus Trade Center, on Thursday, February 2. Sip and Shop will last from 5pm until 8pm. While at the Sip and Shop, ticket holders may...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

3 arrested on armed robbery charges in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in Americus on armed robbery charges, according to the Americus Police Department. Keitavious Phillips, 19, Deontre Tookes, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile are all charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
AMERICUS, GA
augustaceo.com

New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville

Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Americus community calls for action after recent shootings

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The Americus Police Department is investigating Wednesday’s shooting which happened near two schools. There is a school less than a few feet away from where the shooting occurred. Neighbors say they have lived here for a long time, and don’t plan on leaving. “My mother...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County Dollar General employee was charged in connection to defrauding her employer out of $80,000, according to the Perry Police Department. Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150 fraudulent transactions at a Dollar General in Perry, police said.
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Fort Valley Police looking for 7 wanted for forgery

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding seven people. (Photo courtesy of Fort Valley Police Department) Police say they are wanted for forgery in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit a crime. If you know where any of these people are...
FORT VALLEY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany State students react to team sending offer to Marcus Stokes

ALBANY, GA – Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, FL, recently received an offer to play at Albany State after his offer was withdrawn from UF for a video that surfaced of him saying the N-word back in November. Stokes has since issued...
ALBANY, GA

