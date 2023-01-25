Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Haywood County commissioners put COVID grant on hold after complaints
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A grant, totaling tens of thousands of dollars, is in the pipeline to help Haywood County with COVID vaccinations. But commissioners put the grant on hold after hearing concerns from some community members. The $75,000 grant from the state to Haywood County is designed...
Smoky Mountain News
Up for debate: As Sylva attempts to move forward with grant application, some question value of public art
The choice by Jackson County Commissioners not to move forward with a municipal grant application from the Town of Sylva has led to discussion among residents, town and county government about the value of public art, as well as how it should be funded. “In this community, there are so...
asheville.com
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
WLOS.com
Complaints mount: Changes at Haywood internet, cable provider not going well for customers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new media company to some mountain communities is getting low marks and a high number of complaints about its service. A number of Haywood County customers are expressing their grievances about Zito Media, while the company makes plans for improvements. Several Zito customers...
Smoky Mountain News
Ramey makes false statements regarding delinquent tax issues
Republican Haywood County Commissioner Terry Ramey attempted to quell the uproar over his decade-old delinquent tax bills last week, but in doing so offered up at least two completely false assertions. “Everybody knows — a dead horse has been beat to death over this, I owe some taxes,” Ramey said...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23
Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
Mountain Xpress
Just Economics plans ‘two-tiered’ living wage system
What’s the living wage — the minimum amount a single worker must earn to cover basic needs without outside help — in Buncombe County?. According to Just Economics of Western North Carolina, that number comes to $20.10 per hour in 2023. That’s up about 13.5% from the 2022 rate of $17.70 per hour, the largest one-year rise since the Asheville-based nonprofit established its Living Wage Program in 2007.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Trent Holbert, the former pastor at The Ridge Church in Black Mountain has been ordered to spend up to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor. On Wednesday, Holbert took a plea deal to multiple lesser charges for grooming a 15-year-old girl. According to the victim’s family, Holbert used his title as pastor to manipulate the victim.
FOX Carolina
Residents' concerns over new development
An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
YAHOO!
In wake of Tyre Nichols' death, Asheville police increasing presence
ASHEVILLE - Anticipating possible "unrest," Asheville police are increasing their presence downtown on Jan. 27. "We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and in light of the possibility of unrest downtown, the department will have extra officers throughout the central business district," Asheville police spokesperson Samantha Booth said in an email to the Citizen Times. "We want to ensure the safety of all and protect lives and property."
WLOS.com
Construction to begin on 84-year-old NC-106 bridge in Macon County
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said construction will start Monday, Jan. 30, on an 84-year-old bridge on N.C 106 in Macon County. The bridge sits over Middle Creek, southwest of Scaly Mountain, less than two miles from the Georgia state line. NCDOT said the bridge will be replaced with...
avlwatchdog.org
Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
mymix1041.com
TVA plans to upgrade of transmission lines through Polk and Cherokee counties
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning $28 million of transmission upgrades in Polk County, Tennessee, and Cherokee County, North Carolina, to help improve power reliability. TVA is proposing to erect a switching station and 27 miles of new power lines to connect with the...
uncorkedasheville.com
13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC
Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
WLOS.com
Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
hendersonville.com
Henderson County Expands Recycling Options for Residents With the Addition of Foam Polystyrene Collection
Henderson County is excited to start their Foam Polystyrene (PS) Collection Pilot Program. On special collection event days, typically the second Tuesday of each month, Henderson County residents can now recycle clean and empty foam packaging including; meat trays, cups, take-out containers and egg cartons, as well as transport packaging used to protect TVs, appliances, furniture and other valuables during shipping. Foam products should be prepared just like other recyclables, empty and clean items should be provided for recycling.
theonefeather.com
Brady sentenced to prison on arson conviction
ASHEVILE, N.C. – James Ralph Brady, 55, of Cherokee, N.C. was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26 followed by five years of supervised release for the arson of a home that caused approximately $10,000 in damage, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the prison term imposed, Brady was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
