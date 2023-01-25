ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up

Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder

Vt. Democrats unveil universal paid family leave bill

If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours...
Thursday Weathercast

If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. Vt. Democrats unveil universal paid...
Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?

Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize

Report: Nearly half of Vt. homicides linked to domestic violence

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly half of homicides in Vermont were related to domestic violence in 2021. That’s according to a key report to lawmakers published this week from the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission. The report shows that from 1994 to 2021, Vermont had 377 homicides and 177...
Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony

Vt. Legislature, Gov. Scott headed to showdown over clean heat bill

Harwood Union Unified School District is re-evaluating their approach to restraints and seclusion of students. Multiple crews save a man who drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire Vermont border. Health Watch: Medication abortion the new front in reproductive health battle. Updated: 5 hours ago. In the wake...
Will supporting Santos land Stefanik in the doghouse with donors?

Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition. A former University of Vermont club swimmer had a top-10 finish in an international ice swimming competition. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Snow sculptors from Vermont put the finishing touches on their work Friday at a competition in...
A $400K battery pack was removed from the Statehouse over fire risk

Health Watch: Medication abortion the new front in reproductive health battle. In the wake of what would have been Roe v. Wade’s 50th anniversary, the Biden administration this week announced it was taking executive action to help protect medication abortions. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers have updated the...
Young Vermonters and their robots face off at competition Saturday

Health Watch: Medication abortion the new front in reproductive health battle. In the wake of what would have been Roe v. Wade’s 50th anniversary, the Biden administration this week announced it was taking executive action to help protect medication abortions. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers have updated the...
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
