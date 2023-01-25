Charles Allis died in 1918 but his wife Sarah lived until 1945. Their East Side mansion was bequeathed in her will to the City of Milwaukee. “Sarah and Charles shared a love for the arts. Both were avid collectors. They traveled across the U.S. and Europe to auctions and galleries. She continued to build the collection [displayed in the museum] after Charles’ death,” says the museum’s marketing specialist, Caroline Dannecker.

