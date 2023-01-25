Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
Playback Theatre Unites Through Performance
There is often a desire amongst creatives to connect; whether that be with an audience, their innermost desires, or just about anyone to listen. Playback Theatre, founded by actor Raphael Engel, looks to connect humans with one another through kindness via performances of improvisational theatre. On February 16, he’ll lead that initiative once again, this time at Marquette University’s Alumni Memorial Union.
shepherdexpress.com
Spotlight on Women at Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum
Charles Allis died in 1918 but his wife Sarah lived until 1945. Their East Side mansion was bequeathed in her will to the City of Milwaukee. “Sarah and Charles shared a love for the arts. Both were avid collectors. They traveled across the U.S. and Europe to auctions and galleries. She continued to build the collection [displayed in the museum] after Charles’ death,” says the museum’s marketing specialist, Caroline Dannecker.
shepherdexpress.com
January Restaurant News
Nō Studios (1037 W. McKinley Ave.) now has a food menu. The artists’ workspace and social community, founded by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Milwaukee native John Ridley IV, is collaborating with chef Gregory Johnson, former owner of On the Bayou, for Nō Bayou restaurant, beginning Jan. 27. Confectionately...
shepherdexpress.com
Ellen Homb Built 2-Story Creative from the Ground Up
2-Story Creative in Walker’s Point seldom says no to a client. Regardless of budget constraints or big ideas, owner and founder Ellen Homb and her entire team work to make seemingly impossible projects doable, from social media to ad campaigns, to content strategy development and much more. For over 25 years 2-Story Creative has brought high quality work to prominent Milwaukee area businesses and organizations.
shepherdexpress.com
What’s Next for the Jazz Estate?
Jazz can be as intimate as any chamber music, or poetry reading, or any brooding songwriter softly strumming a small acoustic guitar. The performance space itself can make a huge difference. If you wanted to literally feel a grand piano's tickling upper registers, sharpest voicings or resounding percussive harmonics, or...
shepherdexpress.com
Serving LGBTQ+ and HIV+ Incarcerated Folks with Community
Black and Pink Milwaukee is an organization with the mission of supporting incarcerated LGBTQ+ and HIV+ folks through mutual aid, pen pal matching and calls to action. Their horizontal structure and organizing approach is based on an abolitionist feminist praxis. Formed as a chapter of the national Black and Pink organization in 2015, the Milwaukee branch broke off from the national nonprofit organization last summer and now operates independently.
shepherdexpress.com
Brady Street BID Looks at Pedestrian Safety
Brady Street has a long history, anchoring one of Milwaukee’s most vibrant neighborhoods. While the recent announcement of plans for an 11-story hotel at the street’s east end would certainly add another chapter to the evolution of Brady Street, it also may figure into proposals to make the street more pedestrian-friendly.
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 578 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 578 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 518 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 5,760 new cases, and a 7-day average of 6,022 cases per day. In 2021, 1,778 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,440 cases per day.
