Memphis, TN

Man arrested after trying to sell stolen car to Memphis Police on Facebook, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after Memphis Police found a stolen car on Facebook, according to court records.

Memphis Police (MPD) said that a man was carjacked on January 17 and had his 2011 Nissan Versa stolen from him at gunpoint.

Two unknown men pointed guns at the man outside of a store on Winchester Road, forced him out of the car and then drove it away, police said.

That car had distinct stickers on the front hood and rear door below the window and a week later officers came across a Facebook post offering the same exact car for sale, court records show.

Police said 28-year-old Stevon Gordon was selling the car on Facebook. So, officers reached out to him to try and buy it.

MPD said Gordon agreed to meet them to sell the car and Gordon was pulled over for a traffic stop on his way to sell the stolen car.

Memphis Police confirmed that it was the stolen Versa, valued at about $5,276, and arrested Gordon.

Gordon was charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.

