Hundreds of people gather to honor the victims of the Monterey Park shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Another vigil took place Tuesday at Monterey Park, honoring the lives lost.

Eleven people died and nine others sustained injuries when a 72-year-old gunman opened fire at a dance studio.

The gunman then took his own life.

On Tuesday, mourners came to grieve together.

They felt a need to be there.

"It breaks my heart and I have friends who lost people in this shooting. My aunt lost somebody in this shooting. My friends lost somebody in this shooting. So, it's not right that things like this can happen in our community. I was just talking with my Mom about when we were kids we ran around and our parents didn't even know where we were. You can't live in a world like this. I mean who wants to bring children into a world like this. It's not right," said Annie Tse, a vigil attendee.

"I think what a lot of people want. I think people want to remove guns from the streets. Being easily accessible to just go into a store and buy an assault rifle I think that should not be the case in this country. We're a developed country and quite frankly it's a little embarrassing when I go to travel to other countries at the caliber of the U.S. and just them asking us why the U.S. is obsessed with guns. I don't know what to say to them," said Kathy Ko, another vigil attendee.

Finally, "I feel like in California the majority feels like there's really no place for guns here. We can really fight and solve a lot of our issues through perhaps words and discussion that may ya know be just healthier," said Dr. Diana Lee, another vigil attendee.

