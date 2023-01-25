Read full article on original website
avlwatchdog.org
Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
WLOS.com
Construction to begin on 84-year-old NC-106 bridge in Macon County
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said construction will start Monday, Jan. 30, on an 84-year-old bridge on N.C 106 in Macon County. The bridge sits over Middle Creek, southwest of Scaly Mountain, less than two miles from the Georgia state line. NCDOT said the bridge will be replaced with...
hendersonville.com
Henderson County Expands Recycling Options for Residents With the Addition of Foam Polystyrene Collection
Henderson County is excited to start their Foam Polystyrene (PS) Collection Pilot Program. On special collection event days, typically the second Tuesday of each month, Henderson County residents can now recycle clean and empty foam packaging including; meat trays, cups, take-out containers and egg cartons, as well as transport packaging used to protect TVs, appliances, furniture and other valuables during shipping. Foam products should be prepared just like other recyclables, empty and clean items should be provided for recycling.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23
Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
asheville.com
County Officials Remind Residents to Check and Update Property Record Cards
Start the year off on the right foot and make sure your home’s property record card is correct. In North Carolina, January is the property listing month, and the Buncombe County Property Assessment office wants to make sure property owners are aware of the information that the office has on file.
WLOS.com
Complaints mount: Changes at Haywood internet, cable provider not going well for customers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new media company to some mountain communities is getting low marks and a high number of complaints about its service. A number of Haywood County customers are expressing their grievances about Zito Media, while the company makes plans for improvements. Several Zito customers...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
mymix1041.com
TVA plans to upgrade of transmission lines through Polk and Cherokee counties
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning $28 million of transmission upgrades in Polk County, Tennessee, and Cherokee County, North Carolina, to help improve power reliability. TVA is proposing to erect a switching station and 27 miles of new power lines to connect with the...
Mountain Xpress
UPDATE: Code Purple in effect for Jan. 24-26
Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/24/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, 1/25/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 28° F.
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva Mayor Linda Sossamon resigns
After more than 16 years of service to the Town of Sylva, Mayor Linda Sossamon has notified town staff of her resignation. “It is with great regret and sadness that I must tender my resignation as Mayor of the Town of Sylva, effective Jan. 26,” Sossamon said in a letter to citizens, commissioners and staff.
WLOS.com
Sharpshooters compete weekly as local indoor range transforms into makeshift course
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the past 30 years, sharpshooters from around western North Carolina have gathered to compete, not only against each other, but against themselves. On Wednesday nights, the bullseye range at On Target Indoor Shooting Range and Gun Shop closes, and a makeshift competition course is...
WLOS.com
Curbing gun violence: Buncombe County plans $2.5 million for community-based approach
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County plans to use federal funding to support community-based public health responses to violence. The county was awarded approximately $2.5 million from the Office of Justice Programs and the American Rescue Plan Act. “We do want to see a reduction in gun violence and...
FOX Carolina
HAZMAT team called to oil leak in Liberty
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters called to reports of a potentially hazardous material leak at an old mill in Liberty on Wednesday. The city administrator said when the Pickens County Fire Department arrived at the scene on Mills Avenue, they determined it was used motor oil, which was draining toward a nearby creek.
asheville.com
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
Smoky Mountain Times
School officials contemplate state of Swain County Middle School
Swain County Board of Education participated in a walk-through of Swain County Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to assess various maintenance issues at the aging school. For around an hour and a half, a group led by Swain County Schools Human Resources Officer/Facilities Manager Tommy Dills, walked the grounds and looked at buildings, some of which, like the school’s library, were built in the 1930s.
nctripping.com
25+ Amazing Things to Do in Brevard, North Carolina (Waterfalls and More!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Brevard, North Carolina is nestled in the heart of Western NC and is an amazing mountain town. There are plenty of fun things to do in...
Mountain Xpress
Just Economics plans ‘two-tiered’ living wage system
What’s the living wage — the minimum amount a single worker must earn to cover basic needs without outside help — in Buncombe County?. According to Just Economics of Western North Carolina, that number comes to $20.10 per hour in 2023. That’s up about 13.5% from the 2022 rate of $17.70 per hour, the largest one-year rise since the Asheville-based nonprofit established its Living Wage Program in 2007.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
mynews13.com
'It is heartbreaking': Feds appear unmoved by objections to plan increasing logging 500% in state's national forests
A new plan guiding the future of Pisgah and Nantahala national forests in the North Carolina mountains is expected to be released by the end of the month. The latest draft of the plan opens up about half of the forests’ 1 million acres to logging. The plan drew...
