Lewiston, ID

Cache Creek Gangway to Be Closed for Construction

CLARKSTON, WA – The Hells Canyon National Recreation Area would like to inform visitors that the Cache Creek Dock Gangway will be closed February 10th through February 12th for construction. The project will include the reflooring of the gangplank. Visitors are reminded that self-issue permits are still required and...
CLARKSTON, WA
Boil Order Lifted For All Lewiston Residents

LEWISTON, ID – As of 4:50 p.m. today, the City of Lewiston has lifted the Boil Water Alert Order for all Lewiston water customers. Necessary modifications to the water system have been made in order to provide water to all customers from a different reservoir in the water system. Additionally, the affected reservoir has been disconnected from the system and drained of all remaining water.
LEWISTON, ID
WSU Student Found Dead Identified

The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a Washington State University student who was found dead in his dorm room over the weekend, but the cause of his death is still pending. According to a press release, officers at the WSU Police Department found 19-year-old Luke...
PULLMAN, WA
Court of Appeals Sends LC Valley Man’s Assault Conviction Back to Asotin County For Resentencing

SPOKANE, WA – A 37-year-old Lewis-Clark Valley man who was convicted of 2nd-Degree Assault With a Deadly Weapon in Asotin County Superior Court will be resentenced. Mathew Faulkner appealed his judgment of conviction and while the Washington State Court of Appeals Division III affirmed the conviction, the case was remanded back to Asotin County for resentencing. He was originally sentenced to 50 months’ incarceration following a bench trial on July 16, 2021.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA

