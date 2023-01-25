LEWISTON, ID – As of 4:50 p.m. today, the City of Lewiston has lifted the Boil Water Alert Order for all Lewiston water customers. Necessary modifications to the water system have been made in order to provide water to all customers from a different reservoir in the water system. Additionally, the affected reservoir has been disconnected from the system and drained of all remaining water.

