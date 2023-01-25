ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

whereverfamily.com

Tucson for Multigen Families

Most people think of the obvious when planning multigen family travel to Arizona: The Grand Canyon. But Arizona is a vast state, offering many incredible destinations with their own charms. Tucson, in the heart of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, is the perfect way for multigen families to take a trip that will enthrall everyone, giving your family the perfect introduction to the beauty and flavors of the Southwest.
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona

Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Will Tucson benefit from Super Bowl LVII?

The last time the Super Bowl was played in Glendale in 2015, hotel occupancy in metro Tucson went up 11% in January and 5% in February over the previous year. The reason, according to Visit Tucson, the marketing organization for the city of Tucson: spillover impact from guests opting to stay in Tucson over Phoenix.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp

There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Man hit by train near Interstate 10 and Houghton in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hit by a train near Interstate 10 and Houghton Road in Tucson late Thursday, Jan. 26. The Tucson Police Department did not give updates on the man’s condition. An attempt to reach Union Pacific was not immediately successful. Copyright 2023...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Southern Arizona flavors invite sampling at festival

At El Corral steakhouse on River Road, the food speaks for itself. “It’s basically humble and simple; there’s no need to complicate things,” said Casey Wills, president of Argo Land and Cattle, which owns El Corral. “If we choose good ingredients, let’s just not stand in the way.”
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tohono Chul hosting memorial for “Umbrella Lady”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tohono Chul is hosting a celebration of life in honor of Lydia Reis, affectionally known in the community as “Umbrella Lady,” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Reis was often seen in the Oro Valley and Tucson areas...
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
TUCSON, AZ

