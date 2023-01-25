Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Downtown Tucson expecting several new businesses this year
The Downtown Tucson Partnership says there are already 2 businesses that have opened downtown this year and there will be at least 12 more this year.
whereverfamily.com
Tucson for Multigen Families
Most people think of the obvious when planning multigen family travel to Arizona: The Grand Canyon. But Arizona is a vast state, offering many incredible destinations with their own charms. Tucson, in the heart of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, is the perfect way for multigen families to take a trip that will enthrall everyone, giving your family the perfect introduction to the beauty and flavors of the Southwest.
tourcounsel.com
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Will Tucson benefit from Super Bowl LVII?
The last time the Super Bowl was played in Glendale in 2015, hotel occupancy in metro Tucson went up 11% in January and 5% in February over the previous year. The reason, according to Visit Tucson, the marketing organization for the city of Tucson: spillover impact from guests opting to stay in Tucson over Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more events get underway this month in Tucson many people around town are voicing their concerns over trash along our roadways. Many took to social media to give voice to their concerns:. “There’s so much trash and debris along I-10 it’s embarrassing.”...
There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
"Colors of the Stone" Gem Show at Casino Del Sol
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 ”Colors of the Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and lots of shopping for the Tucson Gem Show.
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
realestatedaily-news.com
Rancho Sahuarita, Master Planned Community, Residents Give Back During the 2022 Holiday Season
Sahuarita, Arizona - January 27, 2023 – Residents of the Rancho Sahuarita master planned community come together each year to raise money and collect donations for local non-profit organizations, such as Toys for Tots, the Sahuarita Food Bank, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Jeremy Sharpe, Managing Partner of...
KOLD-TV
Man hit by train near Interstate 10 and Houghton in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hit by a train near Interstate 10 and Houghton Road in Tucson late Thursday, Jan. 26. The Tucson Police Department did not give updates on the man’s condition. An attempt to reach Union Pacific was not immediately successful. Copyright 2023...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Southern Arizona flavors invite sampling at festival
At El Corral steakhouse on River Road, the food speaks for itself. “It’s basically humble and simple; there’s no need to complicate things,” said Casey Wills, president of Argo Land and Cattle, which owns El Corral. “If we choose good ingredients, let’s just not stand in the way.”
Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee announces Jessica Cox as 2023 Grand Marshal
The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee has announced Jessica Cox as its grand marshal for the 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
KOLD-TV
Tohono Chul hosting memorial for “Umbrella Lady”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tohono Chul is hosting a celebration of life in honor of Lydia Reis, affectionally known in the community as “Umbrella Lady,” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Reis was often seen in the Oro Valley and Tucson areas...
KOLD-TV
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A slew of dog attacks in Catalina have residents watching their backs, especially worried about their livestock. One family said they’re traumatized, after their three award winning dairy cows were ambushed. Erika Sparlin said it all happened so fast. Dogs broke through their...
KOLD-TV
Tucson is revamping its environmental portfolio with an eye for clean energy, reduced waste
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson is in the middle of a total revamp of its environmental programs making the city an example of future energy sources, environmental rules and recycling. Its latest step is trying to bring a company to town which takes non-recyclable plastics...
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
