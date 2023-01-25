ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit Over US Share Sale

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

u.today

Here’s How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Robinhood Holds

Coinbase director Conor Grogan claims that popular online brokerage Robinhood holds $266 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. All in all, Robinhood holds $3.37 billion worth of assets on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains. Interestingly enough, Grogan claims that roughly 15% of all tagged Robinhood user withdrawals went to...
CoinDesk

DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" discusses today's top stories, including crypto exchange Luno cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. Separately, a unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus” based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
cryptogazette.com

Just In: Apple, Netflix, Binance and Coinbase Are Among Creditors Owed Money by FTX

According to the latest reports, it seems that there are new court documents revealing that collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes money to a slew of marquee businesses, including Apple and Netflix. Check out the latest reports below. According to the latest reports coming from the online publication the Daily Hodl,...
cryptogazette.com

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Price Should Add Another Zero

Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin’s price should add another zero. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,022. Check out the latest price analysis:. Bloomberg analyst addresses Bitcoin price. Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone...

