Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Artist Mike Sleadd plays with emotions in last art show as Columbia College teacher
Near the center of Mike Sleadd’s art show at Columbia College looms an eight-foot guitar, ornately transformed into the likeness of an owl. Sleadd used acrylic paint to draw the owl onto the guitar for GuitarHenge, an art collection displayed at the Roots N’ Blues N’ BBQ Festival in 2014. The piece celebrates the band The Who’s 50th anniversary, he said.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College gives MLK Community Service Awards
Columbia College honored two individuals and two groups during its fourth Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes staff, faculty and community members who follow in King’s footsteps. This year’s event was dedicated to minister and professor, the Rev. Dr. C.W. Dawson...
Comments / 0