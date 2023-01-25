ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KCEN

Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?

February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Lupita's in Waco celebrates eight-year anniversary

WACO, Texas — What may seem like another day in January to some, is a milestone day for Lupita's Bakery and Restaurant in Waco. Since 2015, the local Mexican restaurant has built not only a following of customers, but a second family of supporters. Andrea Kosar of the Central...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple Tool Library provides free tools for residents

TEMPLE, Texas — It's almost time for spring gardening and that means getting your shovels and lawn mowers ready. But, if you don't have these tools don't worry, the Temple Tool Library has you covered with all the options. "Tools are expensive. Especially things like you see behind me....
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?

Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
KILLEEN, TX
baylorlariat.com

Homeless community asks for new involvement from students

McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Waco Plan Commission to vote on downtown design plan Tuesday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Torn-up roads, detours, and caution tape may fill downtown Waco’s streets right now, but it’s all part of a bigger downtown implementation plan that the city has created to guide aesthetic standards and traffic flow. On Tuesday night, after nearly a year in the...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Heritage Park closes entrance for renovations, park remains open

BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on other city renovations in Central Texas. Belton Parks and Recreation says the entrance to Heritage Park will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning Feb. 1 through early March, according to its Facebook. The park...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Temple opens new combo Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins restaurant

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are segments on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. Temple residents can now run on Dunkin' and have dessert later as a combo Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins restaurant comes to town. The new 2,300-square-foot restaurant will...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Baylor president addresses campus security

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The president of Baylor University is informing the public about campus security. Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said in her weekly President’s Letter that this comes in light of some recent crimes which happened off campus. She is reassuring the public that Baylor takes the safety and security of students, faculty, staff and visitors very seriously.
WACO, TX

