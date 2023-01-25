Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Oahu, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Waianae Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 08:50:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-28 10:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Central Oahu; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Oahu. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and thunderstorms over Oahu through the weekend. The bulk of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where stream flow could also become elevated.
Flood Watch issued for Kipahulu, Lanai Leeward, Lanai South, Lanai Windward by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 08:13:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-29 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Kipahulu; Lanai Leeward; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. Landslides could lead to road closures, especially along the Hana Highway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and thunderstorms over Maui County through the weekend. The bulk of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where stream flow could also become elevated.
Flood Watch issued for Haleakala Summit, Kahoolawe, Kipahulu, Lanai Leeward by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 06:51:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-28 10:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Haleakala Summit; Kahoolawe; Kipahulu; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. Landslides could lead to road closures, especially along the Hana Highway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and thunderstorms over Maui County through the weekend. The bulk of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where stream flow could also become elevated.
Flood Watch issued for Central Oahu, East Honolulu, Ewa Plain, Honolulu Metro by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 06:51:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-28 10:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Koolau Leeward; Koolau Windward; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Oahu. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and thunderstorms over Oahu through the weekend. The bulk of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where stream flow could also become elevated.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 08:50:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-28 10:00:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY At 850 AM HST, radar indicated widespread moderate to heavy rain over most of Maui, although rainfall intensity has eased somewhat from earlier this morning. Stream gages show elevated water levels as recent heavy rain continues to run off. Portions of South Kihei Road remain closed. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include the entire island of Maui. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
