Effective: 2023-01-28 06:51:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-28 10:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Kohala; Kona FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...The Big Island. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and thunderstorms over the Big Island through the weekend. The bulk of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where stream flow could also become elevated.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 1 HOUR AGO