Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Big Island Interior, Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 08:50:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-28 10:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Kohala; Kona FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...The Big Island. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and thunderstorms over the Big Island through the weekend. The bulk of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where stream flow could also become elevated.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Big Island Summit by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 08:13:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-29 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Any travel plans to the summits should be postponed until the threat diminishes. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER STORM WARNING FOR MAUNA KEA AND MAUNA LOA SUMMITS THROUGH 6 PM HST SUNDAY .Deep moisture and instability will spread over the Big Island today and tonight, while temperatures over the Summits remain below freezing. This will bring periods of wintry precipitation to Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. While most of the precipitation will fall as snow, freezing rain will be possible as well. Wintry weather could continue into Monday. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow with freezing rain. Snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches, and potential for ice accumulation. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Snow will significantly reduce visibility at times.
Comments / 0