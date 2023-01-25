Effective: 2023-01-28 08:13:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-29 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Any travel plans to the summits should be postponed until the threat diminishes. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER STORM WARNING FOR MAUNA KEA AND MAUNA LOA SUMMITS THROUGH 6 PM HST SUNDAY .Deep moisture and instability will spread over the Big Island today and tonight, while temperatures over the Summits remain below freezing. This will bring periods of wintry precipitation to Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. While most of the precipitation will fall as snow, freezing rain will be possible as well. Wintry weather could continue into Monday. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow with freezing rain. Snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches, and potential for ice accumulation. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Snow will significantly reduce visibility at times.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 1 HOUR AGO