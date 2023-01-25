ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean

Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
SFGate

France recalls ambassador to Burkina Faso, pulls out troops

PARIS (AP) — The French foreign ministry said Thursday it is recalling its ambassador to Burkina Faso for consultations, one day after Paris decided to withdraw troops from the West African country following a demand by its military rulers. A top official at the foreign ministry said the decision...
New York Post

Why the world needs more big families like ours amid the population crisis

January is plenty depressing already — all those plunging temperatures and joyless resolutions — so we hesitate to burden you with more gloom. But we have a bit of urgent news to share: Our species is dying. Think we’re being overly dramatic? Take a peek at Latin America, where birth rates have already fallen below replacement levels. Or glance at India, which will achieve that status in 2024, or at China, which is expected to be at half its current population within 45 years. It’s the same bad news everywhere you turn: 115 countries, representing about half the world’s humans, have...
SFGate

How to fix a howitzer: US offers help line to Ukraine troops

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEASTERN POLAND (AP) — On the front lines in Ukraine, a soldier was having trouble firing his 155 mm howitzer gun. So, he turned to a team of Americans on the other end of his phone line for help.
SFGate

Brutality of Russia's Wagner gives it lead in Ukraine war

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fierce battles in eastern Ukraine have thrown a new spotlight on Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company led by a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wagner has spearheaded the push to jump-start Russia's...

