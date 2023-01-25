Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub
After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.
MLive.com
Jessie Lemonier, who played for the Lions in 2021, reportedly dies
ALLEN PARK -- Former Detroit Lions defensive end Jessie Lemonier has died, according to the team. He was just 25 years old. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team said in a statement. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest from Commanders
When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023
Read more on three Detroit Lions players who must step up in 2023.
MLive.com
Bengals vs. Chiefs player props & predictions: 2023 AFC Championship
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. For the second straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals to determine who represents the AFC in the Super...
Coaches and Media react to Kirk Campbell becoming new QB coach at Michigan
Although there were rumors about Michigan football bringing Brian Griese back to Ann Arbor to become the QB coach, or bringing in recruiting guru, Tee Martin to coach the position — the Wolverines decided to fill the vacancy from within. On Friday, Jim Harbaugh announced Michigan promoted Kirk Campbell...
Stats show 2022 Detroit Lions got lucky
It is not too often that we talk about our Detroit Lions and “getting lucky” in the same conversation. In fact, over the years, it sure does seem like the Lions have been the most unlucky team in the NFL. Well, according to some stats posted by NFL Football Ops Data Scientist Tom Bliss, the Lions were one of the luckiest teams in the NFL during the 2022 season that saw them finish with a 9-8 record.
MLive.com
BetMGM bonus code: Earns up to $1,000 in bonus bets this weekend
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Activating this exclusive BetMGM bonus code allows new customers to insure their first cash wager up to the value of $1,000. You’ll be...
Comments / 0