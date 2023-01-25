ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BetMGM Promo Code NPBONUS50: Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for Nets vs. 76ers

New York Post readers can score up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets and a $50 bonus after their first bet with BetMGM by applying bonus code NPBONUS50 upon signing up. If you don’t feel like betting the NBA tonight, this offer can be used for any game on BetMGM.

A great opportunity to use the offer the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. Follow the link below to learn more.

BetMGM bonus code BetMGM Ohio bonus code

Ohio sports betting is also live and sports bettors in the Buckeye State can get a $1,000 first bet insurance on BetMGM with the bonus code NPBONUS . Follow the link below for more information.

The new customer offer from BetMGM’s lets new users get up to $1,000 in bonus bets and a $50 bonus after their initial wager. Just enter in the bonus code NPBONUS50 to claim the offer before the Nets play the 76ers tonight in Brooklyn.

BetMGM’s offer is one of the best you’re going to find, and it’s a terrific way to ease into sports betting.

Nets vs. 76ers preview

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference square off tonight when the Brooklyn Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers.

These teams enter Wednesday’s matchup high in the standings with Philly at 30-16 and Brooklyn just behind at 29-17. They are each looking up at the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference standings and are fighting with the Milwaukee Bucks for the two-through-four spots.

The 76ers come into this game hot, having won their past five games. Center Joel Embiid is having another marvelous season and is averaging 33.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He also leads the team with 1.7 blocks per game.

Brooklyn has no shortage of star power with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but Durant will miss tonight’s game with an MCL strain. Irving has played well recently, scoring 38, 48, and 30 points in his last three games.

It should be a great game tonight in New York City and a great way to get in on the action is to use the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS50 .

What is the BetMGM bonus code?
BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS50 BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1K First Bet Insurance & $50 Bonus after your first bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
How to use your BetMGM bonus code
  1. Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Register your details and read the Terms and Conditions.
  3. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS50 or NPBONUS in Ohio.
  4. Make your first deposit up to $1,000.
  5. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance.
  6. If your bet loses, your bet credits will be in your account within 24 hours.
  7. Bet credit funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.
Refer a friend with BetMGM

New and existing players.Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of bet credits is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

For Ohio: 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER .

