NBC Sports
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
NBC Sports
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan provides update on DE Charles Omenihu after arrest
According to reports, a woman told police that her boyfriend (Omenihu) pushed her to the ground during an argument on Monday. The 25-year-old was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail later that day but posted bail. On Tuesday, the 49ers announced that they were "in the process of...
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Travis Kelce had a subtle warning for the Bengals after hearing the 'Burrowhead' Stadium nickname
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an impressive win against the Bills where the entire team oozed confidence in a tough environment. But just how the Niners used Micah Parsons’ bulletin-board material to their advantage, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a similar warning for the Bengals. We’re just...
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn reportedly makes surprising career decision
After receiving extensive interest from head-coaching-needy teams for a second straight year, Dan Quinn is once again planning to stick with the Cowboys. The veteran defensive coordinator informed teams that have considered him for their HC job he will remain in Dallas, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. This will be a big gain for the Cowboys, considering Quinn’s performance through two seasons, and it stands to affect the HC searches for Broncos, Cardinals and Colts.
Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 6 coaches
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
McClain: When it comes to pursuing DeMeco Ryans, Texans could lose bidding war with Broncos’ Walmart money
If the Texans want to hire Ryans, they should hope Walton and Penner handle the negotiations like their Walmart slogan says: “Save Money, Live Better.”
Former Michigan football running back and coach finds a new head coaching job
Former Michigan football legend, Tyrone Wheatley, has found a new home coaching the game he loves. On Thursday morning, Wayne State University announced it hired Wheatley as the school’s 20th head coach in program history. The former Wolverine running back coached the Denver Broncos running back group this past...
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Bengals' players Arrowhead Stadium nickname
With Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on the horizon, the Cincinnati Bengals’ confidence looks to be at an all-time high and perhaps for good reason.
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
Report: Kellen Moore told Cowboys he was 1st runner-up for Panthers HC job
On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers gave their gold medal to Frank Reich—naming him their new and sixth full-time head coach in franchise history. So, who got the silver?. According to Kellen Moore, it was Kellen Moore. Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick reported that the 34-year-old offensive coordinator told...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
ESPN Computer Predicts AFC, NFC Championship Game Winners
We're only 72 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the game have been pouring in like crazy. But what do the ESPN computer models think about the AFC and NFC Championship Games? The NFC Championship Game pits the San Francisco 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against ...
Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator
The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Robert Saleh Makes Clear Statement About Jets' Quarterback Plans
The New York Jets announced the hire of their new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, on Thursday. With that box checked, there's one major hole left to patch: the quarterback. The Jets rotated through four quarterbacks this season — Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Mike White and Chris ...
Breaking: Carolina Panthers Reportedly Make Head Coaching Hire
The first spot on the NFL coaching carousel has been filled. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are set to hire former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich for the team's head coaching vacancy. Reich replaces Matt Rhule, who the team fired after five games in 2022. ...
Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'
Chris "Swaggy" Baker, a former star of Washington's NFL team, said "my life almost ended 2 days ago" Chris Baker, a former defensive tackle with Washington's NFL team, revealed that he experienced a stroke this month that almost cost him his life. The 35-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, which included a picture of him inside a hospital room. "Tell your loved ones you love 'em, my life almost ended 2 days ago," Baker wrote in the post. "I can't believe I had...
NBC Sports
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
