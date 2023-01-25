ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
BOULDER, CO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn reportedly makes surprising career decision

After receiving extensive interest from head-coaching-needy teams for a second straight year, Dan Quinn is once again planning to stick with the Cowboys. The veteran defensive coordinator informed teams that have considered him for their HC job he will remain in Dallas, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. This will be a big gain for the Cowboys, considering Quinn’s performance through two seasons, and it stands to affect the HC searches for Broncos, Cardinals and Colts.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'

Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend

Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts AFC, NFC Championship Game Winners

We're only 72 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the game have been pouring in like crazy. But what do the ESPN computer models think about the AFC and NFC Championship Games? The NFC Championship Game pits the San Francisco 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against ...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator

The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'

Chris "Swaggy" Baker, a former star of Washington's NFL team, said "my life almost ended 2 days ago" Chris Baker, a former defensive tackle with Washington's NFL team, revealed that he experienced a stroke this month that almost cost him his life. The 35-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, which included a picture of him inside a hospital room. "Tell your loved ones you love 'em, my life almost ended 2 days ago," Baker wrote in the post. "I can't believe I had...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction

The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
CINCINNATI, OH

