clemsontigers.com
Tigers Show Out on Opening Day of Bob Pollock Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. — The first day of the Bob Pollock Invitational was a thrilling one, as Clemson impressed across several events to set four top-10 marks, as well as many personal bests. Action will resume on Saturday at 9 a.m. and conclude following the men’s 4×400 meter relay at 3:35 p.m.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Top South Alabama Friday Afternoon
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (5-0) continued to roll at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility, defeating South Alabama (3-1), 5-2. With the win, the Tigers are off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2017. “It was a very good win for us...
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Falls at Georgia Tech on Thursday
Atlanta, Ga. – Despite a season-high 26 points from Amari Robinson, Georgia Tech downed Clemson 85-74 on Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 11-10 on the year, 2-8 in ACC play, while the loss drops the Tigers to 13-9, 4-6 in ACC play.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Begins 2023 Spring Practice
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers begin their 126th season of baseball with their first full-squad practice this weekend before they open the season with a three-game series against Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. 17-19. Erik Bakich is in his first season as head coach at Clemson, returning to Tigertown after serving as the volunteer assistant coach in 2002. Bakich served as head coach at Michigan the last 10 seasons, leading the Wolverines to the 2019 College World Series championship series. Bakich also served as head coach at Maryland (2010-12) and as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt (2003-09).
clemsontigers.com
MEET CENTRAL: Bob Pollock Invitational
FRIDAY, JANUARY 27 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 28. 📍Clemson, S.C. | Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex. CLEMSON, S.C. –The Clemson track and field program is set to host the Bob Pollock Invitational at its Indoor Track and Field Complex on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. The meet will begin with multi events on both Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m., with Friday’s competition wrapping up at 5 p.m. and the meet concluding on Saturday following the men’ 4×400 meter relay at 3:35 p.m. The meet will stream on ACCNX.
clemsontigers.com
Three Tigers Named to Preseason All-ACC Team
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball’s Valerie Cagle (RHP/UTL), McKenzie Clark (OF) and Alia Logoleo (INF) have been selected to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2023 Preseason All-ACC Team, the league office announced Thursday. All three Tigers were All-ACC selections at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Additionally, the Tigers were predicted to finish third in the ACC standings, according to the league’s head coaches.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: ITA Kickoff Weekend at Pepperdine
🐾 Clemson vs. Pepperdine, Clemson vs. Memphis/Columbia. 📍Pepperdine University | Malibu, Calif. 🗓 Saturday, Jan. 28 (1 p.m.) | Sunday, Jan. 29 (1 p.m. or 4 p.m.) CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s tennis team will compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted by Pepperdine University on Saturday and Sunday. The Tigers (4-0) will open the weekend against No. 9 Pepperdine on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of Clemson’s match will play the winner of a match between Memphis and Columbia on Sunday at 4 p.m. The losers of the two matches will meet in a consolation match at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
kiss951.com
Experts Say This Is The Most Underrated North Carolina City
Chances are you have been to many of the best-known places in North Carolina. But what about a town that is just unbelievable to visit but just doesn’t have its own public relations team to tell you about it? Experts say this is the most underrated North Carolina City.
What concerts are coming to North Carolina in 2023?
(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023. We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s […]
WXII 12
North Carolina Powerball jackpot winner could be $572 million richer
RALEIGH, N.C. — Could it be you? Saturday's Powerball jackpot winner could be $572 million richer. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. After no one won Wednesday's jackpot drawing, the prize increased over $40 million. This jackpot winner could claim the jackpot...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around and want to try a new restaurant.
Advocate
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina
Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
cbs17
Will the snow drought end next week for central NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow has been hard to come by this winter in central North Carolina. Most of central North Carolina has only seen a trace of snow and that happened briefly on the night of Friday, Jan. 13 into Jan. 14. Unfortunately for snow lovers, we are...
Mark Robinson’s possible run for North Carolina governor draws a scathing attack from New York Times writer
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson hasn’t announced formally his campaign for governor in North Carolina, but he’s already drawing the brutal focus of a significant national voice. Robinson, the lieutenant governor and highest-ranking elected Republican in the state who is considered the front-runner for the nomination to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper in 2024, is […]
power98fm.com
Here Are the Top 5 Richest People in North Carolina
Fun fact, some of the richest people in the world actually live right here in our backyard. I actually mean billionaires who you may not know but actually interact with regularly without knowing live right here in the Tar Heel State. From those who have created software to clinical research to video game creators. Suburbs 101 top 5 lists of the richest people in the state of North Carolina are all billionaires. WOW!?
kiss951.com
People Are Moving To North Carolina At Some Of The Highest Rates But Where Are They Coming From?
It’s not your imagination, people are moving to North Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, North Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
wcti12.com
ECU Health closing sites across ENC
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — ECU Health announced adjustments to multiple sites that included closing some. According to a release from ECU Health, they are making a number of adjustments to their care delivery system designed to help the organization adapt to a rapidly-changing health care environment while creating clinical and operational efficiencies needed to ensure the immediate and long-term sustainability of the health system. The rural health system ended the 2022 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022) with an operating margin of -2% ($46 million loss) primarily driven by financial pressures including a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients as well as labor costs for travel staff.
gamblingnews.com
North Carolina Could Support 9 Casinos as It Looks into Gambling
There are currently a limited number of gambling options for residents of North Carolina. The state offers raffles, charitable bingo, as well as casino gambling, which is restricted to the three Indian casinos on tribal land in the state. Those locations offer not only casino games, but sports wagering as well. Still, the activity is restricted to retail betting only.
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
