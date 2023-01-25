Government agencies are having trouble filling open cybersecurity positions, which can leave them vulnerable to attacks. Oregon State University has received $4.8 million from the National Science Foundation to help boost and train workers to shore up cybersecurity at some of our most vulnerable federal agencies. Dave Nevin is an assistant professor of practice in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Rakesh Bobba is an associate professor of computer science at OSU. Cameron McCawley is a student and president of the OSU Security Club. They join us with more on what the funding will do and how OSU is preparing students for jobs in cybersecurity.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO