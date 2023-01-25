ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Daniel King
2d ago

The four year universities cost to much for the common people. You'll get better paying jobs going to a technical school.

beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Oregon: 12 things to know

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,245 active general dentists in Oregon. Oregon has 150 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 25 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Oregon was ranked No....
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon State cybersecurity grant to help address national, local worker shortage

Cameron McCawley is excited about studying cybersecurity because of the challenge it provides. “It’s really rewarding,” McCawley, a student at Oregon State University and president of the OSU Security Club, told OPB’s Think Out Loud Thursday. “It’s like solving a mini brain teaser or puzzle, so when you finally solve it, or you finally find that vulnerability and you’re able to exploit it, there’s that big dopamine rush.”
CORVALLIS, OR
opb.org

Why some Oregon parents are making the switch to homeschool their kids

As schools shut down during the beginning of the pandemic, students had to quickly pivot to virtual learning at home. This shift led to an increasing number of Oregon parents opting to homeschool their children, even after schools reopened. As the Oregon Capital Chronicle reports, homeschool enrollment numbers today are 40% higher than what they were pre-pandemic. Rosalyn Newhouse is a volunteer and board president of Oregon Homeschool Education Network. She joins us to share the reasons some parents made the switch and the challenges it can have.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon farmers seek changes to new farmworker overtime law

How employers are adapting to Oregon’s farmworker overtime law. A new law in Oregon requires farmers to pay workers overtime. Workers are owed time-and-a-half pay for any hours worked over 55 in a given week, a threshold that will decline to 40 hours by 2027. While some farmers say they agree workers should earn overtime, they’re already seeking relief. Bills in the Oregon Legislature would amend the law, changing the overtime threshold to 48 hours except during “peak labor periods” like harvest when it would be set at 55 hours. Farmworker unions oppose the legislation. (George Plaven and Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press)
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon water audit long on plans, short on enforcement

An Oregon Secretary of State’s Office audit released on Thursday painted a dire picture of the state’s water management system, but its authors frequently stopped short of blaming the agencies in charge of distributing and regulating one of Oregon’s most precious resources. The audit was subtitled, “State...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Auditors say it’s too early to tell if Oregon’s Measure 110 will be successful

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office released its audit of Measure 110, stating the challenging implementation has increased risks, but the effectiveness of the program has yet to be determined. While auditors noted it is too early to tell whether Measure 110 will be successful, the report states it is clear that criminalizing drug use has failed to eliminate the harm it causes in communities.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
247Sports

Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost

247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
CORVALLIS, OR
opb.org

Oregon State University gets nearly $5 million to boost cybersecurity workforce

Government agencies are having trouble filling open cybersecurity positions, which can leave them vulnerable to attacks. Oregon State University has received $4.8 million from the National Science Foundation to help boost and train workers to shore up cybersecurity at some of our most vulnerable federal agencies. Dave Nevin is an assistant professor of practice in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Rakesh Bobba is an associate professor of computer science at OSU. Cameron McCawley is a student and president of the OSU Security Club. They join us with more on what the funding will do and how OSU is preparing students for jobs in cybersecurity.
CORVALLIS, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE

