Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Pay it Forward in Highland, NY is Extra Special

A pay-it-forward moment in Highland at an unusual place. We can all agree that there is no better feeling than being on the receiving end of a "pay it forward", right? Those random moments when a complete stranger decides to pick up the tab for something that you are getting ready to purchase.
HIGHLAND, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Astonishing: “Luckiest Guy” Escapes Scary Route 17 Crash

Every so often, something so incredible happens that even photographs can't be believed. One driver is lucky to be alive after a serious crash on Route 17 near Woodbury, NY completely demolished their pickup truck. The opponent? A roughly 50,000-pound tractor trailer. The absolute carnage captured by the Woodbury Fire Department (WFD) below shows exactly how lucky the driver was to escape with their lives.
WOODBURY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley

We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Red Hook, New York Police Bust Driver Who Was Caught on School Bus Camera

Hudson Valley police departments have begun tracking down any driver that is caught on camera passing a stopped school bus that has its red lights activated. In the last few years, numerous Hudson Valley school districts have let the community know that some of the school buses that we see driving every day are now equipped with new technology that could lead to you getting a ticket if you break the law.
RED HOOK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified

After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Did You Know Coyotes are Hunted in Sullivan County, NY, $2000 Prize

I was a little surprised when I stumbled over this post on social media but after giving it some thought I decided to share it. I am a person who believes in conservation and I am not against hunting but it did take me a moment to get used to the idea that New York has a Coyote Hunting season excluding Long Island, Manhattan, and Statin Island October 1 thru March 26.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Author Claims He Solved Brutal 1930 Stanford, NY Murders

I'm a fan of true crime and local history and lore, so the fact that I'm just now stumbling upon a Dutchess County cold case from the 1930s is blowing my mind. I was searching along the Local History part of the Poughkeepsie Public Library Districts website and ended up on an event page called "Local History Discussion: Germond Family Murder."
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

