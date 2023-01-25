Read full article on original website
Pay it Forward in Highland, NY is Extra Special
A pay-it-forward moment in Highland at an unusual place. We can all agree that there is no better feeling than being on the receiving end of a "pay it forward", right? Those random moments when a complete stranger decides to pick up the tab for something that you are getting ready to purchase.
Astonishing: “Luckiest Guy” Escapes Scary Route 17 Crash
Every so often, something so incredible happens that even photographs can't be believed. One driver is lucky to be alive after a serious crash on Route 17 near Woodbury, NY completely demolished their pickup truck. The opponent? A roughly 50,000-pound tractor trailer. The absolute carnage captured by the Woodbury Fire Department (WFD) below shows exactly how lucky the driver was to escape with their lives.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley
We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
Red Hook, New York Police Bust Driver Who Was Caught on School Bus Camera
Hudson Valley police departments have begun tracking down any driver that is caught on camera passing a stopped school bus that has its red lights activated. In the last few years, numerous Hudson Valley school districts have let the community know that some of the school buses that we see driving every day are now equipped with new technology that could lead to you getting a ticket if you break the law.
‘Monumental’ Housing Option Announced for Dutchess County, NY
Sadly, owning a condo or home in the Hudson Valley has become a lot harder and it's not as easy as it once was. We all work so hard and the thought of not being able to own something of your own is very terrifying and extremely sad. However, an incredible new housing option will be making its way into the Hudson Valley.
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified
After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
Is it Required to Use Your Blinker When You Enter a Roundabout in New York?
There are a ton of things we can get a ticket for while driving, so I want to make sure I'm not telling my 16-year-old daughter the wrong thing when it comes to entering a roundabout in Poughkeepsie. If you are a parent of a 16-year-old like me, then you...
Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Vehicle In Wappinger
Know him? The New York State Police are attempting to identify a man who allegedly stole a vehicle in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Route 9D in the town of Wappinger, said Trooper AJ Hicks.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Middletown Indoor Flea Market Closed Due to ‘Dangerous’ Conditions
Unsafe conditions have become an issue for one area. It's never good when a business needs to change locations and it's even worse when its due to an unsafe building. One popular location is being forced to relocate due to unsafe conditions that potentially could be harmful to customers. What...
Adorable Donkeys Get New Home in Pine Bush New York
There is no doubt that people in the Hudson Valley love animals. It seems like every day you see more and more stories about people and organizations that are out there helping animals in need. Some organizations are non-profit others are local businesses that want to help. The animals you...
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
5 Best Places for Mac & Cheese In and Near Poughkeepsie, NY
Mac and cheese is for anyone of any age! I could have mac and cheese at any time of day; breakfast, lunch or dinner. It doesn't matter if it's Kraft, Annie's Velveeta, or homemade, I am going to eat it all!. My friend's mom makes this incredible mac and cheese...
Did You Know Coyotes are Hunted in Sullivan County, NY, $2000 Prize
I was a little surprised when I stumbled over this post on social media but after giving it some thought I decided to share it. I am a person who believes in conservation and I am not against hunting but it did take me a moment to get used to the idea that New York has a Coyote Hunting season excluding Long Island, Manhattan, and Statin Island October 1 thru March 26.
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
Author Claims He Solved Brutal 1930 Stanford, NY Murders
I'm a fan of true crime and local history and lore, so the fact that I'm just now stumbling upon a Dutchess County cold case from the 1930s is blowing my mind. I was searching along the Local History part of the Poughkeepsie Public Library Districts website and ended up on an event page called "Local History Discussion: Germond Family Murder."
Shocking New Details: School Bus Slams Into New York State Home
Police released shocking new details after a school bus crashed into a home. At least two young children were seriously injured. On December 1, just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
