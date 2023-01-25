Read full article on original website
More cold morning starts to come
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be quite chilly with lows at or below freezing and some patchy frost possible. Friday will be dry and beautiful with some high, passing clouds and afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s. Saturday starts off in the low 30s and climbs...
Severe storms in the morning
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Most of tonight will be dry with temperatures in the low to middle 50s. Potentially severe storms will move into our western areas in the predawn hours. Wednesday starts off with strong to severe storms that could bring a couple tornadoes and damaging wind gusts....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Enterprise street closure extended
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A part of West College Street in downtown Enterprise will remain closed throughout the weekend. West College Street, from Main Street to the railroad tracks, will remain closed by barricades from Saturday, January 28 through Sunday, January 29. The closure is necessary to allow the...
Authorities say space heaters may have caused Esto fire
ESTO, Fla. (WMBB) — Tucked in the woods of Holmes County is a house that is now nothing but rubble. Neighbors said the couple who lived at 1329 Beaver Dam Road were kind, humorous people. But Thursday morning, nearby residents realized something was off. “A neighbor had come by the house and seen a power […]
Fire burns Dothan grocery and ministry
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a structure fire on North Range Street in Dothan on Thursday night. Dothan Fire was dispatched to the building that is home to Total Deliverance Ministries and McGriff Grocery at 10:31 p.m. Fire crews...
Severe weather moving into the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — Take a look at the severe weather threat moving into the Wiregrass area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the severe weather threat will be in the western part of the Wiregrass, with Covington county at a slight risk for severe weather.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work on multiple Dothan streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city’s contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on Monday. On Monday, January 30, L&K Contracting will be performing sewer work until Friday, February 3 on the following streets will be:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola Avenue. Tacoma Avenue. Back of...
Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
School closings and delays for January 25
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Alfred Saliba Family Service Center Early Head...
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is having a Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair. On Saturday, January 28, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., the Veterans Drive-thru Fair will be held in the parking lot of the Houston County Farm Center (nearest Cottonwood Road).
Hartford family needs help after fire
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Zachary Miller and his mother Debra had a hard time putting words together after the home that they were raised in and currently live in was damaged by fire last weekend. “We’re holding together we had our moments where we have our crying spells, we...
Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking
An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
Cyclist hit by car on Montgomery Highway
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan cyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car. According to Dothan Police, a middle-aged man on a bicycle was traveling southbound on 1800 Montgomery Highway when a car hit the bike and knocked the man off. Police say the driver of the car could not […]
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
LIST: School closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
Dothan Wolves basketball makes history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- For the first time in school history, the Dothan Wolves are hosting the area tournament. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
A sensory room for students at Dothan Prep
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Students at Dothan Preparatory Academy now have a place to go if they need to take a break from the school day. It’s called a sensory room. “It’s a room where the kids can go for a calm down area,” Dothan Prep, Special Education Teacher Briana Gibson said. “If they are getting frustrated or if they just need to let off some steam or if they just want to socialize and collaborate with their peers on social skills. This area was designed for them.”
New church launches in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new church is launching in Dothan. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube. Pastor Jennifer Ulysse said their motto is, “It’s about relationship, not religion.”...
First wrestler in Dothan city history signs scholarship
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s a historic day in Dothan as an athlete signed to wrestle in college for the first time in the city’s history. Tristin Robinson of Northside Methodist Academy will soon join the Huntingdon Hawks wrestling program. Robinson started wrestling three years ago when...
