Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple crashes shut down I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A series of crashes have shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 for hours in DeKalb County. Officials say the first crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on the I-20 at Columbia Road, which is before the interstate's exit to I-285. While agents were on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver found shot behind the wheel in Decatur car crash

DECATUR, Ga. - A driver is in critical condition after he was shot while behind the wheel in Decatur. Decatur police say at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an accident scene on Creste Drive. When they arrived, they found a driver shot inside a crashed vehicle at the...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

18-year-old woman shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta late Friday evening. Police responded to the 3600 block of Cascade Park Road after reports of a person who was shot around 10:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the woman was a passenger in a car near the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road when shots rang out.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman

A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
CALHOUN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Downtown Atlanta restaurant shooting: 1 dead, gunman on the run

ATLANTA - A man was gunned down at a restaurant in Downtown Atlanta. The shooter is on the run. The shots broke out just before 8:30 Friday morning at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street Northwest. The restaurant shared the disturbing surveillance video of the shooting. The gunfire erupted after two...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Possible explosive device found after crash

A possible explosive device found in a car in Cartersville. Police were first called out after a crash around 8 a.m. Thursday at North Erwin Street and Cassville Road. Police arrested a driver for dui and possession of a controlled substance.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
11Alive

Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
ATLANTA, GA

