UpNorthLive.com

Man dies after crash involving semitruck

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
MASON COUNTY, MI
wbrn.com

Slick roads cause three separate crashes in Mecosta Co. Wednesday

There were a handful of accidents in Mecosta County Wednesday because of slick roads due to snow and ice. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says the first one happened on US-131 Southbound near 18 Mile Rd in Green Twp. The accident occurred when a 70-year old man from Indiana loss control of his vehicle and rolled in the median. The driver received non-life threatening injuries.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Missing woman’s van found in Clare County

A 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman, Sara Elizabeth Burns, is the subject of an intensive search in northwestern Clare County. Burns, a white female described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall and 111 pounds with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, was reported missing on January 17 in Ogemaw County. A...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Student throws object through bus window in Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A report that a school bus in Manistee County had been struck by gunfire thankfully turned out to be less serious. At 3:52 p.m., deputies with the Manistee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Claybank Road in Manistee Township for a report that a school bus had been shot at.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Two Arrested, Two Dead in Kalkaska County

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were arrested leaving a Clearwater Township home, and that deputies found two people dead inside of the home. The sheriff’s office says that they arrested two men leaving a house after getting a search warrant for the home. The homeowner, Kenneth Wilke, was arrested for Kalkaska County warrant, while the other man was arrested for suspected narcotics charges.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Can You Identify This Person of Interest In a Mesick Break-In?

Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find a person of interest in a Mesick break-in. They say the owner of the property came back after being gone and found signs that someone had been there. The owner was able to give troopers trail cam video of a man who was on the property on Jan. 5.
MESICK, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man arrested after two bodies found at his residence

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail after two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke has been arrested and charged with two counts of concealing the death of an individual. The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office said in a press...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Luther Man Accused of Stealing in Dec. Arraigned on 3 Felony Counts

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the 44-year-old Luther man who was accused of stealing in December 2022 was arraigned on three felony counts Wednesday. Officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hale Jr. on Tuesday after getting a tip from Lake County Detectives.
LUTHER, MI
wnmufm.org

Snowmobiler airlifted from Mackinac Island after crash

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI— A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Traverse City had to airlift a 20-year-old woman from Mackinac Island, following a snowmobile crash over the weekend. It happened Friday night on M-185, the perimeter road that circles the island. The woman was a passenger on a sled...
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
abc12.com

Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman

The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Civic center in Kingsley again vandalized

KINGSELY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A suspect or suspects have again committed vandalism at the Kingsley Civic Center, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the civic center was spray painted and a porta potty was tipped over on Jan. 15. Prior story: Authorities search for...
KINGSLEY, MI
wsgw.com

Suspects Found with Meth and Guns on Saginaw Chippewa Reservation

Two men are lodged in Isabella County Jail on charges related to possession of methamphetamine and guns. 51-year-old John Guy Smith faces charges related to operating a drug house, including possession and delivery of controlled substances, and weapons charges, and maintaining a drug house. He was arrested on Sunday after police from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police executed a warrant at his home a in the 5200 block of Chippewa Road. Officers found meth, suboxone and evidence related to the sale of drugs.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

