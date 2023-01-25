Read full article on original website
Mecosta Co. deputies respond to early morning accident
Deputies in Mecosta County were on the scene of a rollover accident early Saturday morning. The crash happened on New Millpond Road south of 15 Mile Road
9&10 News
Week in Review: 13-Year-Old Killed After Car Goes Airborne, Hits Tree
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. 1. Adult and Teen Killed In Rollover Crash On M-115 Troopers continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed...
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
Fox17
Tanker overturns hauling 80K pounds of calcium chloride in Newaygo Co.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers responded to a semi tanker that overturned on a Newaygo County road Friday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the tanker was hauling 80,000 pounds of calcium chloride when it flipped over near Michillinda Road and Maple Island Road. No injuries were reported. MSP...
2 dead after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into tree in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Two people died after a vehicle went airborne and crashed into a tree in Wexford County. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred on M-115 near S 19 ½ Road in Antioch Township ay 7:58 p.m. on Tuesday.
UpNorthLive.com
Man dies after crash involving semitruck
MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
wbrn.com
Slick roads cause three separate crashes in Mecosta Co. Wednesday
There were a handful of accidents in Mecosta County Wednesday because of slick roads due to snow and ice. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says the first one happened on US-131 Southbound near 18 Mile Rd in Green Twp. The accident occurred when a 70-year old man from Indiana loss control of his vehicle and rolled in the median. The driver received non-life threatening injuries.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Missing woman’s van found in Clare County
A 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman, Sara Elizabeth Burns, is the subject of an intensive search in northwestern Clare County. Burns, a white female described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall and 111 pounds with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, was reported missing on January 17 in Ogemaw County. A...
Fox17
White Cloud woman arrested following hit-and-run crash involving school bus
LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A White Cloud woman is in custody after deputies say she failed to stop after hitting a school bus in Lincoln Township. The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 5 Mile Road and Mundy Avenue. We’re told a...
UpNorthLive.com
Student throws object through bus window in Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A report that a school bus in Manistee County had been struck by gunfire thankfully turned out to be less serious. At 3:52 p.m., deputies with the Manistee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Claybank Road in Manistee Township for a report that a school bus had been shot at.
UpNorthLive.com
Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
9&10 News
Two Arrested, Two Dead in Kalkaska County
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were arrested leaving a Clearwater Township home, and that deputies found two people dead inside of the home. The sheriff’s office says that they arrested two men leaving a house after getting a search warrant for the home. The homeowner, Kenneth Wilke, was arrested for Kalkaska County warrant, while the other man was arrested for suspected narcotics charges.
9&10 News
Can You Identify This Person of Interest In a Mesick Break-In?
Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find a person of interest in a Mesick break-in. They say the owner of the property came back after being gone and found signs that someone had been there. The owner was able to give troopers trail cam video of a man who was on the property on Jan. 5.
UpNorthLive.com
Man arrested after two bodies found at his residence
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail after two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke has been arrested and charged with two counts of concealing the death of an individual. The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office said in a press...
9&10 News
Luther Man Accused of Stealing in Dec. Arraigned on 3 Felony Counts
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the 44-year-old Luther man who was accused of stealing in December 2022 was arraigned on three felony counts Wednesday. Officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hale Jr. on Tuesday after getting a tip from Lake County Detectives.
wnmufm.org
Snowmobiler airlifted from Mackinac Island after crash
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI— A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Traverse City had to airlift a 20-year-old woman from Mackinac Island, following a snowmobile crash over the weekend. It happened Friday night on M-185, the perimeter road that circles the island. The woman was a passenger on a sled...
UpNorthLive.com
Bodies left in home for roughly a week before discovery, sheriff speculates
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- New updates are available in an ongoing investigation in Kalkaska County, after a man was arrested when two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail and has been charged with two counts of concealing the...
abc12.com
Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman
The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
UpNorthLive.com
Civic center in Kingsley again vandalized
KINGSELY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A suspect or suspects have again committed vandalism at the Kingsley Civic Center, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the civic center was spray painted and a porta potty was tipped over on Jan. 15. Prior story: Authorities search for...
wsgw.com
Suspects Found with Meth and Guns on Saginaw Chippewa Reservation
Two men are lodged in Isabella County Jail on charges related to possession of methamphetamine and guns. 51-year-old John Guy Smith faces charges related to operating a drug house, including possession and delivery of controlled substances, and weapons charges, and maintaining a drug house. He was arrested on Sunday after police from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police executed a warrant at his home a in the 5200 block of Chippewa Road. Officers found meth, suboxone and evidence related to the sale of drugs.
