newscenter1.tv
No. 5 St. Thomas More rolls over No. 4 RC Christian; Check out 12 photos and highlights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Fifth ranked St. Thomas More hosted No. 4 Rapid City Christian on Friday in boys basketball. The Comets were looking to beat the Cavaliers for the first time since the 1994-95 season. But St. Thomas More jumped out to an early lead and never looked...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: McLaughlin’s Chance Schott strikes pay dirt at Xtreme Bulls in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rodeo Rapid City kicked off on Friday with the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour. Chance Schott from McLaughlin, SD scored 86.5 points to finish in first place. Cole Hould from Havre, MT finished in second place with a score of 85.5 points. Final Results. 1. Chance...
newscenter1.tv
Basketball Roundup complete with scores, 20 photos and highlights from RC Central and STM
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central hosted Spearfish on Thursday in girls basketball. It’s been an interesting week for both of these teams. Spearfish upset third ranked St. Thomas More on Tuesday evening. Plus Rapid City Central head coach, Josh Mach, resigned on that same day due...
newscenter1.tv
The greatest show on snow is returning to Deadwood – check out the Deadwood Snocross Showdown this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The ISOC Amsoil Championship Snocross Series is back in the Black Hills for the 11th annual Deadwood Snocross Showdown. Races kicked off at noon on Friday and will start up again at 9:00 am on Saturday. What is snocross?. Snocross is a lot like motocross,...
newscenter1.tv
North Middle School, Knollwood Elementary School placed on secure status Friday afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. — North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary School were placed on secure status Friday afternoon as a precaution after the Rapid City Police Department received a report of an individual observed walking in the area outside of the Surfwood Apartments with a handgun. Numerous officers are...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: A blanket of white covers Rapid City and surrounding area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — While it can certainly create its challenges (drive the conditions, not the speed limit!), snow can also turn South Dakota’s Black Hills and prairie into a wonderland.
dakotanewsnow.com
newscenter1.tv
Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
newscenter1.tv
65th annual Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo has officially begun
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning marking the official start of the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo. Distinguished guests as well as members of the Stock Show Board met up at the Barnett Field House for the ceremony. After a few words, the ribbon was officially cut by Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden.
newscenter1.tv
Traveling to the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo? Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the biggest in the region. People from hundreds of miles away make the trek to Rapid City. If that’s you, you should be aware of the upcoming active weather that we’ll be experiencing.
kotatv.com
Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night. According to Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. City staff was unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.
mykxlg.com
Rapid City Native Accepts CEO/President at Jenkins Living Center
Rapid City, SD native Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc in Watertown, SD. After what was stated as an “extensive executive search,” the Jenkins Living Center Board made its decision. Klapprodt has worked in skilled nursing facilities...
newscenter1.tv
Reenact your favorite scene from “Cheers” with a custom built bar made of Black Hills Pine in this Spearfish home
SPEARFISH, S.D. – — awesome home located in the Green Acres Subdivision. This place has three bedrooms and one bathroom. On the main floor, you have two bedrooms, the bathroom and both the kitchen and living area. In the basement, you’ll find another bedroom and a very spacious family room. The basement is also where you’ll find the custom-built wet bar made with local Black Hills Pine, perfect for entertaining Sam, Diane, Frasier and who could forget NORM!
KELOLAND TV
Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead
Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
newscenter1.tv
Four things to know about Monument Health’s Special Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Anyone can kick up some dirt Saturday at Monument Health’s Special Rodeo. The free event is accommodating to individuals with disabilities of all ages. This Special Rodeo will also be the first year that the Suncatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy (TRA) will help out with the event and bring in some animals.
newscenter1.tv
The 2023 Show Rite Youth Beef Show lets kids display their prize livestock at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Stock Show has officially started, and one of the first events lets kids show off their prize livestock. The 2023 Show Rite Youth Beef Show at the Monument started with Junior Showmanship before moving to Breeding Heifers Friday. The beef show will...
Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
newscenter1.tv
Optics or iron sights? We talk innovation in this week’s Shoot Safe
CUSTER, S.D. — Innovation and change are a part of every industry, and there are always new developments in parts and accessories for firearms. One recent transition has been the widespread adoption of an optic sight (also just called a “red dot” sight) instead of an iron sight. “There’s some agencies, complete agencies switching over to red dots. There’s challenges with the red dot that our law enforcement training in Pierre address, moisture and things like that on the lens in different firing situations,” Phillip Shively, Captain with the Hot Springs Police Department says.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this hidden gem tucked away in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Do you hear that? That’s the sound of peace and quiet. Imagine yourself waking up in one of three bedrooms, looking out of one of the many windows surrounding the floor-to-ceiling fireplace hearth to a wonderful view of the Black Hills. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, it’s pretty real in fact.
newscenter1.tv
“Our families can rest.” Reactions to the verdict of the triple homicide case in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the jury declaring Arnson Absolu guilty on January 26 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser, the courtroom gallery was overcome with relief upon hearing the statement. Witness testimonies concluded Tuesday and closing arguments were held Wednesday as the jury deliberated for around two days before reaching their verdict.
