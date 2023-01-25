CUSTER, S.D. — Innovation and change are a part of every industry, and there are always new developments in parts and accessories for firearms. One recent transition has been the widespread adoption of an optic sight (also just called a “red dot” sight) instead of an iron sight. “There’s some agencies, complete agencies switching over to red dots. There’s challenges with the red dot that our law enforcement training in Pierre address, moisture and things like that on the lens in different firing situations,” Phillip Shively, Captain with the Hot Springs Police Department says.

HOT SPRINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO