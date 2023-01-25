ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

65th annual Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo has officially begun

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning marking the official start of the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo. Distinguished guests as well as members of the Stock Show Board met up at the Barnett Field House for the ceremony. After a few words, the ribbon was officially cut by Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night. According to Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. City staff was unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.
STURGIS, SD
mykxlg.com

Rapid City Native Accepts CEO/President at Jenkins Living Center

Rapid City, SD native Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc in Watertown, SD. After what was stated as an “extensive executive search,” the Jenkins Living Center Board made its decision. Klapprodt has worked in skilled nursing facilities...
WATERTOWN, SD
newscenter1.tv

Reenact your favorite scene from “Cheers” with a custom built bar made of Black Hills Pine in this Spearfish home

SPEARFISH, S.D. – — awesome home located in the Green Acres Subdivision. This place has three bedrooms and one bathroom. On the main floor, you have two bedrooms, the bathroom and both the kitchen and living area. In the basement, you’ll find another bedroom and a very spacious family room. The basement is also where you’ll find the custom-built wet bar made with local Black Hills Pine, perfect for entertaining Sam, Diane, Frasier and who could forget NORM!
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead

Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Four things to know about Monument Health’s Special Rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Anyone can kick up some dirt Saturday at Monument Health’s Special Rodeo. The free event is accommodating to individuals with disabilities of all ages. This Special Rodeo will also be the first year that the Suncatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy (TRA) will help out with the event and bring in some animals.
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Optics or iron sights? We talk innovation in this week’s Shoot Safe

CUSTER, S.D. — Innovation and change are a part of every industry, and there are always new developments in parts and accessories for firearms. One recent transition has been the widespread adoption of an optic sight (also just called a “red dot” sight) instead of an iron sight. “There’s some agencies, complete agencies switching over to red dots. There’s challenges with the red dot that our law enforcement training in Pierre address, moisture and things like that on the lens in different firing situations,” Phillip Shively, Captain with the Hot Springs Police Department says.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out this hidden gem tucked away in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Do you hear that? That’s the sound of peace and quiet. Imagine yourself waking up in one of three bedrooms, looking out of one of the many windows surrounding the floor-to-ceiling fireplace hearth to a wonderful view of the Black Hills. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, it’s pretty real in fact.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

“Our families can rest.” Reactions to the verdict of the triple homicide case in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the jury declaring Arnson Absolu guilty on January 26 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser, the courtroom gallery was overcome with relief upon hearing the statement. Witness testimonies concluded Tuesday and closing arguments were held Wednesday as the jury deliberated for around two days before reaching their verdict.
RAPID CITY, SD

