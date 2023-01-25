Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Lens needs late equalizer to extend unbeaten run to 10 games
PARIS (AP) — Second-placed Lens extended its unbeaten run to 10 games in the French league thanks to a late equalizer from new signing Adrien Thomasson in a 1-1 draw at Troyes on Saturday. The attacking midfielder netted from close range in the 88th minute after good work from...
Post Register
Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — One point away from her first Grand Slam title, Aryna Sabalenka faulted. And then she faulted again. She grimaced. She yelled and turned her back to the court. She wiggled her shoulders and exhaled. Clearly, this business of winning the Australian Open was not bound...
Post Register
Aussies Hijikata, Kubler win Australian Open men's doubles
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian pair of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6 (4) to win the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open on Saturday. It was the first Grand Slam title for both Hijikata and Kubler — the...
Post Register
McIlroy, Reed tied behind leaders at Dubai Desert Classic
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and rival Patrick Reed were two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday. Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen all reached 10-under overall at Emirates Golf Club for a share of the lead after two rounds of the weather-impacted tournament, which will conclude Monday.
Post Register
Hertha Berlin unexpectedly fires Bobic as head of sport
BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin surprisingly fired its head of sport, Fredi Bobic, on Saturday after the team lost to Union Berlin 2-0 in the city derby. Bobic’s departure was unexpected as he was seen as the Bundesliga club’s main hope to clean up others’ mistakes after a botched big-money bid to turn Hertha into a “big city club” left it, instead, as a perennial relegation candidate with little to spend.
Post Register
Top Brazilian talents could be European transfer targets
SAO PAULO (AP) — European clubs looking for last-minute deals in the January transfer window could find some future stars among Brazil's current crop of young soccer talents. The focus on Brazilian players is always big during transfer periods and the spotlight only intensified after Real Madrid's signing of...
Comments / 0