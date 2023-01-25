BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin surprisingly fired its head of sport, Fredi Bobic, on Saturday after the team lost to Union Berlin 2-0 in the city derby. Bobic’s departure was unexpected as he was seen as the Bundesliga club’s main hope to clean up others’ mistakes after a botched big-money bid to turn Hertha into a “big city club” left it, instead, as a perennial relegation candidate with little to spend.

