Motörhead have shared another outtake from the recording of their 22nd album, ‘Bad Magic’, a swampy and incendiary slow-burner titled ‘Greedy Bastards’. The song opens with a spoken-word passage from late frontman Lemmy Kilmister, who makes it explicitly clear how he feels about politicians: “You’ve never seen a politician who’s kept his promise,” he says. “You never saw a politician who wasn’t a liar. Not even the Greens. It’s all bullshit, man. It’s all control. They want you to do what they say because their word is better than that other guy, right? It’s not!

2 DAYS AGO