GOT The Beat had to decline a performance at Coachella, says Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon has revealed that her supergroup GOT The Beat had to decline an invitation to perform at Coachella. Hyoyeon recently appeared on an episode of SBS’ Cultwo Show, where she spoke about GOT The Beat’s latest release, ‘Stamp On It’. During her appearance, the K-pop star claimed that the group had been invited to perform at Coachella following their 2022 debut with ‘Step Back’, which had gained popularity overseas at the time.
Watch Inhaler cover Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ in Live Lounge
Inhaler made their Live Lounge debut yesterday (January 26) – watch them cover Miley Cyrus‘ new single ‘Flowers’ below. The Irish band, who will release second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ on February 17, also played their new single ‘Love Will Get You There’ for their Live Lounge debut.
Listen to Green Day’s previously unheard ‘Nimrod’ demo ‘Black Eyeliner’
Green Day have released ‘Nimrod XX’ – a deluxe reissue of their fifth album, ‘Nimrod’, celebrating its 20th anniversary – featuring a previously unheard demo titled ‘Black Eyeliner’. The last of 14 bonus tracks on the record, ‘Black Eyeliner’ is significant because...
Linkin Park launch mysterious ‘Numb’-referencing countdown
Linkin Park have launched a mysterious countdown on their website, alongside some old-school throwbacks. Linkin Park’s official website now invites fans to “download a free copy of LiNkiNgPaRk-nUmB.exe” by way of an online pop-up inspired by the Internet aesthetic of the early 2000s. If you decline, more pop-ups appear.
Lola Young announces ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’, shares new single
Lola Young has announced a new 10-track project titled ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’, which will arrive on May 26 via Day One and Island. To coincide with the announcement, Young has shared a new single titled ‘Annabel’s House’. It’s the second preview of the record, after Young shared lead single ‘Stream Of Consciousness’ back in November.
Listen to previously unreleased Motörhead song ‘Greedy Bastards’
Motörhead have shared another outtake from the recording of their 22nd album, ‘Bad Magic’, a swampy and incendiary slow-burner titled ‘Greedy Bastards’. The song opens with a spoken-word passage from late frontman Lemmy Kilmister, who makes it explicitly clear how he feels about politicians: “You’ve never seen a politician who’s kept his promise,” he says. “You never saw a politician who wasn’t a liar. Not even the Greens. It’s all bullshit, man. It’s all control. They want you to do what they say because their word is better than that other guy, right? It’s not!
A priest claims to have visited hell where he saw demons singing Rihanna
A priest claims to have briefly died and visited hell, and says that he saw demons singing Rihanna. Michigan priest Gerald Johnson claimed that he temporarily died in 2016 after a heart attack, and visited hell before he came back to life. “My spirit left my physical body,” he explained...
Samia – ‘Honey’ review: astute reflections on mid-20s malaise
“Can I tell you something? I’ve never felt so unworthy of loving,” Samia mournfully sings to introduce us to her second album ‘Honey’, a wise and wilting record about that painful part of coming of age where you have to figure out how to stay alive with all the fears you haven’t grown out of.
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett announces 2023 solo UK and Ireland tour dates
21 – Dublin, Whelan’s. Shiflett released two new songs, ‘Born & Raised’ and ‘Long, Long Year’, in 2022, which were his first new solo releases since his 2019 album ‘Hard Lessons’. He is also set to play numerous gigs with Foo Fighters...
New Order announce SXSW appearance and US shows for March 2023
New Order have announced plans to play this year’s South By Southwest Music Festival (SXSW) along with four other shows in the US. The Manchester legends will return to America in March kicking off their first show at The Factory in Dallas on March 9 before calling at San Antonio, SXSW, Houston and New Orleans on March 18.
Brian May doubles down on the reason why Queen “could never” play Glastonbury
Brian May has doubled down on the reason why Queen “could never” play Glastonbury. On The Cover – Glastonbury: your favourite artists on why it matters. The guitarist previously ruled out playing Worthy Farm after clashing with Michael Eavis over the badger cull. The Glastonbury founder previously...
NewJeans: “We want to show the industry that music shouldn’t be divided by language”
Though it’s a few generations and decades old, the sprawling, sensational world of K-pop feels like it’s changed greatly in the past few years alone. With the world out from the shadow of the pandemic – a confusing, painful period of global isolation where K-pop soared in popularity as an escapist haven – and some of the biggest acts in the industry entering notable new career chapters, K-pop feels like it’s on the precipice of a turning point in 2023.
Yes sell rights to Atlantic catalogue in deal with Warner Music Group
Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalogue under Atlantic Records – comprising their first 12 studio albums, as well as various live recordings and compilation albums – to Warner Music Group (WMG). As reported by Variety, the legendary prog-rockers’ deal comprised a total of 29...
How many episodes are in ‘That ‘90s Show’?
That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to teen sitcom That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh faces. Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).
‘Dead Space remake’: is there a New Game Plus mode?
Dead Space remake takes the beloved 2008 horror title and gives it a fresh coat of paint for modern audiences. The graphics have been reworked from the ground up, and there’s also been some changes to the mission structure and combat systems. It’s still the game you know and love, just tweaked slightly to make it feel fresh in 2023.
Listen to U2’s new ‘Songs Of Surrender’ version of ‘With Or Without You’
U2 have shared the second preview of their upcoming ‘Songs Of Surrender’ compilation – an album of “reimagined and re-recorded” songs from across their catalogue – putting a modern spin on their classic hit ‘With Or Without You’. The song was initially...
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Pete Waterman
Which 2021 Olly Alexander-starring drama features Divine’s SAW-produced ‘You Think You’re a Man’?. “Divine was lovely. We had a lot of fun. Mike Stock made the mistake of making him sing in tune, and the record company said: ‘We don’t want him sing!’, so we had to re-record it with him shouting it badly. I kept a fabulous review of it that said: ‘For a man who started his career eating dog-shit, this record is the step in the right direction!’ [Laughs]”
‘Dead Space Remake’ review: a ripping yarn
Precision is the defining characteristic of Dead Space, a meticulously constructed thrill-ride about carving up alien mutants inside the universe’s most cursed spaceship. Visceral Games delivered a perfectly paced blend of action, sci-fi, and horror when it launched the game in 2008, and it’s a similarly surgical approach that justifies this year’s glossy remake. EA Motive‘s overhaul is a carefully considered retelling of the original story, keeping much of what worked, changing a little of what didn’t, and making a few additions that mostly benefit the experience.
Another Pantera concert has been cancelled days after German shows pulled
Concert promoters in Vienna have cancelled an appearance by Pantera scheduled for this summer. It comes just days after festival organisers in Germany cancelled two performances by the band after a backlash to their planned appearance at Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring 2023. The reformed band, featuring Phil...
Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
