Amarillo, TX

[Gallery] Plenty Of Room to Grow In This Enormous Amarillo Barndo

Growing up I remember my mom hollering at me "What were you born in a barn?" Just because I left the front door open. That would spark me to turn around and shut the door. Barn doors were left open for the livestock so that is where that saying came from. Nowadays the answer could definitely be yes, yes I was. As more and more barndos become a thing. I love the openness and room you have in a barndo.
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon

Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
City Of Amarillo To Honor Legacy Of Rick Husband Next Week

Next week marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedy that claimed the lives of the crew aboard the Columbia space shuttle, including Amarillo's own Rick Husband. The City of Amarillo put out a press release earlier today detailing a ceremony that will take place honoring his legacy. Ceremony Honoring The...
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo

Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
Revenge On Your Ex? The Amarillo Zoo Is Here To Help.

Ah yes, Valentine's Day. Depending on how you view it, it's either one of your favorite days of the year, or it's a day that brings back traumatic memories. A day where one spoils their significant other, or relationships come to a close because your soon-to-be ex has decided to completely ruin a day that's supposed to be filled with flowers, chocolate, and love.
Stopping On An On-Ramp? Here’s How You Enter The Highway Amarillo.

When it comes to driving in Texas, there can be a lot of frustrations. One thing we have a ton of is yield signs, and sometimes you've got two yield signs in the same place. One that comes to mind is the yield sign at Bell and I-40. As you turn right onto the frontage road, there's the overpass loop there that ALSO has a yield sign. You end up in a standoff as to who goes first.
CMBC Says Supply Dangerously Low, Urgent Need For Donations

Holidays and winter months are usually tough when it comes to blood donations. Adverse weather along with travel plans can cause donations to slow. Unfortunately, Amarillo has found itself in a tough situation. Coffee Memorial Blood Center put out a press release stating the blood supply is at critically low...
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

